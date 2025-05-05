Scottie Scheffler equals record as he wins Byron Nelson title by eight shots

The world number one, who set the pace throughout after an opening 61, closed with a 63 to finish on 31-under-par 253 – matching the record held by Justin Thomas and Ludvig Aberg.
Scottie Scheffler equals record as he wins Byron Nelson title by eight shots

Scottie Scheffler got the job done in Texas (LM Otero/AP)

Mon, 05 May, 2025 - 08:59
PA Sport Staff

Scottie Scheffler equalled the PGA Tour’s lowest 72-hole total as he eased to an eight-stroke victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

The world number one, who set the pace throughout after an opening 61, closed with a 63 to finish on 31-under-par 253 – matching the record held by Justin Thomas and Ludvig Aberg.

He was on course to beat the record, but bogeyed the 17th hole after a poor chip and missed an eight-foot birdie putt at the last.

Scheffler had five birdies and an eagle on his front nine as his lead never got below six shots during the final round.

The cushion finished as it started at eight with South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen also shooting a 63 to be the only player within 10 shots.

Fellow American Sam Stevens was three strokes back in third with Jordan Spieth jumping through the field to fourth as he fired nine birdies in a closing 62.

Scottie Scheffler, with his cap in his left hand, smiles
Scottie Scheffler had a week to remember (LM Otero/AP)

Scheffler won nine times last season, but had yet to add to that tally in 2025 after missing the start of the season due to surgery on a hand injury suffered while preparing Christmas dinner.

But after a tie for second in the Houston Open, followed by fourth place at Augusta National in defence of his Masters title, he ended that run in emphatic fashion at the event where he made his PGA Tour debut as a 17-year-old amateur in 2014.

“This tournament means a lot to me,” Scheffler, who comes from nearby Dallas, told CBS. “It was my first tournament 11 years ago, I had my sister caddying for me.

“It feels like a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice for little moments like these, and they are pretty special.”

x

More in this section

Tralee golfer Lucy Grattan claims All-Ireland Schools Senior Girls title Tralee golfer Lucy Grattan claims All-Ireland Schools Senior Girls title
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Three Brilliant walk-off eagle has McIlroy and Lowry firmly in hunt for New Orleans repeat 
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 - Final Round Rookie Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo hold on to halfway lead in New Orleans
TexasPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>Rory McIlroy hits off the 2nd tee during the final round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament. Pic: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert.</p>

Rory McIlroy moves into ‘new chapter’ and targets more big prizes

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited