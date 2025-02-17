Tiger Woods says Donald Trump’s involvement will help golf ‘heal quickly’

Tiger Woods believes the rift in men’s professional golf is going to “heal quickly” following the involvement of President Donald Trump.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and player director Adam Scott met with Trump earlier this month as efforts continue to strike a deal between the US-based circuit, the DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which bankrolls LIV Golf.

Talks have been ongoing since the signing of a framework agreement in June 2023.

Speaking on CBS during the final round of the Genesis Invitational, Woods said: “I think we’re in a very positive place right now.

President Donald Trump has become involved in talks over the future of professional golf (PA Wire)

“We had a meeting with the President. Unfortunately, I had some other circumstances that came up, but Jay and Adam, they did great during the meeting and we have another subsequent meeting coming up.

“I think that things are going to heal quickly. We’re going to get this game going in the right direction. It’s been heading in the wrong direction for a number of years.

“The fans want all the top players playing together and we’re going to make that happen.”

Asked by Jim Nantz if that could be this year, or “very soon this year”, Woods replied: “Yes and yes.”

Rory McIlroy is hopeful progress can be made (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Rory McIlroy said in November that he believed Trump becoming US president for the second time could help “clear the way” for a peace deal in golf’s civil war.

The four-time major winner had previously said that a 50-50 split between players on both sides and the US Department of Justice represented the biggest obstacles to a deal, with the DOJ having already forced a non-solicitation clause to be removed from the framework agreement.

However, Trump will be able to influence the priorities of the DOJ and has a close relationship with Saudi Arabia and LIV Golf, with several of their 54-hole events being staged at Trump-owned courses.