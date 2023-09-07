Opening 68 a pleasing start for local boy Lowry

Two bogeys in his final three holes wasn’t enough to ruin Shane Lowry’s day as he opened his 2023 Irish Open with a promising four-under 68 at the K Club earlier.

In between those dropped shots on the seventh and ninth came a birdie, one of seven in an impressive first round for the Offaly man.

Starting on the 10th, Lowry turned two-under and picked up birdies on the first, third and fourth before finding water on the seventh.

A beautiful tee-shot into the par-3 eighth set him up for a birdie before a hooked drive on his final hole left him playing catch-up and he couldn’t make the par putt.

“I was pretty happy,” he reported of his round. “Played nice and drew the ball well and my iron play was good and rolled a couple of putts in.

“68 is not bad around here. The rough is thick, and yeah, it's tight fairways, so the greens were good. Lovely this morning and I managed to roll a few in, so it was nice.

“I was very pleased with how I got my way around the golf course. It's not an easy golf course. Happy with my day's work, and get to go home to my own house and put the feet up and watch some golf this afternoon, tomorrow morning, and get out there tomorrow afternoon and get after it again.”

Lowry has readily admitted his form this year hasn’t been hot but this display coming in a Ryder Cup month will please European captain Luke Donald who picked up his as his fourth wild card. Coming a week before he defends his BMW PGA Championship title in Wentworth, it bodes well.

“I feel like I've not been far away. Never felt like I was too far away this year. I'm happy I'm on the team and I feel like I can add a lot to the team and I feel like when it comes to Rome, I'll be ready.

“The Ryder Cup is very close to us. If you're thinking too much about it -- you need to focus on these weeks, this week and next week and try to set some goals for these weeks and achieve those and so when it comes to Rome, we prepare for that.

“I think I did a great job the last couple of days, and today getting ready to play this tournament and I'm very happy with how today went and looking forward to tomorrow.”