Rory McIlroy hopeful Irish Open will retain September date

Providing the Horizon Irish Open is retained in September, Rory McIlroy believes there is more chance of him committing to his home tournament.

Ideally, the World No2 would like to see the event alternate date with the Scottish Open in July, which he won this year and takes place on the eve of The Open.

McIlroy appreciates that would be difficult but having missed Mount Juliet last July, Lahinch in 2019 and the Covid-affected staging in Galgorm Castle three years ago, the Irish Open’s former host sees September being a better fit for his schedule.

Admitting he sensed he was obligated to play in the tournament in the past, the 34-year-old said: “I felt pressure to turn up but at the end of the day I can only do what I think is right for myself.

"But I certainly think by having the tournament at this time of the year it will be likelier that I will come back to play in September.

“I thought the July date was okay, but I think this date for most Europeans just works, depending what's happened with the FedEx Cup schedule and how deep guys go.

"But certainly I think it works for Shane (Lowry) and for myself and for Seamus (Power), at least for the top Irish players that the crowd come to watch. We've got some really good players here, which is good for the tournament.”

Coming a week before the BMW PGA Championship and three prior to the Ryder Cup in Rome, returning to The K Club, the scene of his dramatic 2016 Irish Open victory, fell nicely for the Holywood man.

McIlroy with Michael Horgan and his parents, Conor and Anne, during the Horizon Irish Open Pro-Am.

Next year’s mid-September date, not to mention it will be played in his native Co Down, should also appeal.

If he had his way, putting it on a links course a week before The Open would be perfect but he understands that’s a prized slot in the calendar.

“I always would have loved the Scottish and the Irish to maybe alternate every year. So one year the Scottish would lead into The Open and the other year the Irish would.

“I think it would give us a better chance of getting a better field but obviously The Scottish Open doesn't want to give up that date. It's a great date on the calendar.

“I think with it being in September, you know, it's nice to come over here for two weeks and play here and then play Wentworth next week, as well.

"So yeah, as long as it fits what I'm trying to do as well and I got off to a great start this year in The Race to Dubai, I want to try to win that. So every event I do play in Europe is sort of getting me closer to that goal as well.

“Yeah, I'd like to think that I'm going to come back most years to play The Irish Open but I'm not going to guarantee that I'm going to play every single year.

"It just has to fit with what I want to do and fit with all the other things that I've got going on in my life as well.”

The Palmer North Course in Straffan obviously holds great memories for McIlroy when he finished birdie-par-eagle to win in emphatic style seven years ago.

“I think the one thing I remember from it was when the ball hit the green on 16 with the second shot, the roar from the crowd on the right side, and they set up like sort of a bar thing over there and I just remember the roar from over there was pretty cool.

“It was a great finish. I said for as long as I can remember since I was a child, the only tournament my mum ever wanted to see was The Irish Open. So for her to be there and for me to win it, it means a lot to her obviously and a lot to us as a family.”

McIlroy was happy to report his lower back injury that hindered him in last month’s Tour Championship is improving.

“I would say it's at 90%-95%. It's not 100% better. I just happened to take care of it a little bit but it's not preventing me from doing anything I want to do. Just being a little mindful, I guess.

“I got back from the Tour Championship and then just started to do some rehab exercises for it. Went to see the physio a couple times. I hit balls once on Saturday before we left, and we flew and we spent a couple days in London before we came here.

"So yeah, I hit balls on Saturday and then I practiced a bit yesterday on Tuesday. I'm a bit limited in what I've done but I sort of needed to rest it and take care of that as the priority.”