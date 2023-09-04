Shane Lowry named in Europe's team for the Ryder Cup

Europe Captain Luke Donald has named Shane Lowry in his 12 man squad that will take on the USA at the Ryder Cup in Rome.

Six players had already confirmed their place in Europe's Ryder Cup team via the European and World Points Lists.

Golfers who had already secured their spot at the tournament, which will take place in Italy from Friday September 29th until Sunday October 1st, include Jon Rahm, Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Ireland's Rory McIlroy.

Donald was given the task of selecting six more players to make up his team and he opted for Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, before naming Lowry fourth.

"I'm incredibly proud, grateful - all of the above - and excited for Rome," Lowry, who will play in his second Ryder Cup, told Sky Sports.

"The last one hurt a little bit so I'm excited for a home Ryder Cup. I'm very grateful that Luke has given me the opportunity to go there and show what I can do again."

Donald added: "We know he's a big time player. Those big occasions against the very best players he turns up in those moments.

"We saw his passion two years ago and we are super excited to have him part of the team because he is great in the team as well."

