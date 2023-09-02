Fitzpatrick closing in on Ryder Cup as he leads in Switzerland

Englishman close to equalling a Seve Ballesteros record after moving two clear at European Masters
FINE FORM: Matt Fitzpatrick watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Olympia Fields, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Sat, 02 Sep, 2023 - 18:17
Matt Fitzpatrick is closing in on a Ryder Cup place and equalling a Seve Ballesteros record after moving two shots clear at the Omega European Masters.

The former US Open winner carded a third-round 67 at Crans-sur-Sierre to leave himself well placed for a third title in the Swiss mountains on 15 under par.

That would equal Ballesteros' record for the most wins in the event, while a now seemingly inevitable top-seven finish will see Fitzpatrick dislodge the absent Tommy Fleetwood on the world points list for a place on Luke Donald's European team.

Fitzpatrick began the day one ahead of Sweden's Alexander Bjork and threatened to runaway with it after responding to a bogey at the first with four birdies in his next six holes.

Another gain looked to be on the cards at the ninth when an imaginative chip using the backstop travelled round the green and returned to four feet, only for Fitzpatrick to three-putt before finding water off the tee at 13 en route to a double bogey.

The 29-year-old Englishman responded with three birdies in his last five holes to lead a chasing pack consisting of Swedes Bjork and Ludvig Aberg and Scotland's Connor Syme.

"I was really pleased to make sure I was in the mix come Sunday because it could have unravelled," Fitzpatrick said.

"I feel like there's a lot of things for me this week - I can wrap up Ryder Cup, I can match Seve's record and win here three times.

"A win here is always special and my third would be even better."

In the race to qualify for the Ryder Cup via the European points list, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre remains on course for a debut appearance in Rome, with his challengers - who all require a top-three finish or better - all outside the top 10.

Padraig Harrington moved to seven-under for the tournament, good for a tie for 30th overall after another solid 68. Tom McKibben shot a 73 while John Murphy was one shot worse off with a 74. 

