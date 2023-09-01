Bryne ready to let rip at Dromoland after super 68 sees her safely into weekend

Sara Byrne believes she can “just go for it” at the weekend after she fired the first bogey-free round of her strokeplay career to make the cut in the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle.

The diminutive, 22-year-old Douglas star needed a good score to make the weekend after opening with a two-over 74.

And she produced it in style, carding two birdies on each nine in a four-under 68 to go into the last two rounds tied for 37th on two-under-par.

“It’s pretty nice,” said the University of Miami senior, who chipped in at the fifth and hit a lob wedge stone dead at the ninth before hitting a wedge to a foot at the 11th and ripping a seven iron to 12 feet at the 13th.

“It's actually my first ever bogey-free round in a stroke play event so we'll take that today definitely.” Byrne admitted she put too much pressure on herself in round one but those early birdies eased the pressure and she was able to get into a flow for the remainder of the day.

“I think the difference between the two days is I just wanted to be myself a bit more,” she said. “I don't need to change who I am and I think I went out there under a little bit more pressure yesterday.

“So today I just breathed a little bit more. I knew that if I just trusted myself and trusted in my game, the opportunities were going to come.

“I was thinking of the cut coming down the last few holes but I put that to the back of my mind. I can now freewheel a bit at the weekend. I know my game is there.

“But again, making the cut was the main goal. So I can breathe and go for it now at the weekend and see what happens.”

She was one of four Irish amateurs to make the cut with Hermitage’s Kate Lanigan three-under after a 69 and Elm Park’s Emma Fleming and Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter also through on the one-over cut mark after 72s.

“I think the past couple of years for Irish women's golf has been insane,” Byrne said. “We're all performing very, very well.

"It's just so good to see especially with so many little girls here coming up and watching. All we can do just inspire the generation coming up. It's great.”