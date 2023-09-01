Leona Maguire produces late fightback to move into contention at KPMG Women’s Irish Open

Leona Maguire believes a first home win in the KMPG Women’s Irish Open is now “doable” after she picked up five shots in her last five holes to go into the weekend just six shots off the lead.

The world number 17, who was 10 strokes behind at halfway 12 months ago before rallying at the weekend to finish a shot outside a playoff, was in danger of missing the cut when she slipped to two-over for the day with five holes to play.

But she went birdie, birdie, eagle, birdie at the next four holes to card a three-under 69 and go into the weekend tied for 20th with Olivia Mehaffey (71) on four-under-par.

She is six strokes behind Indian left-hander Diksha Dagar, who added a 69 to her opening 65 to lead by a shot on 10-under par from the Netherlands’ Anne Van Dam (66), American Gurleen Kaur (69) and France’s Emma Grechi (69) as six of the ten Irish in action made the cut.

“I felt like I hadn’t done a whole lot wrong for the first 12, 13 holes, and that bunker on 13 wasn’t very pleasant,” Maguire said of the par-three where she was plugged and made bogey to slip back to the cut line on one-over.

“I was just trying to give myself chances coming in, and thankfully I did that, and nice to go on a little bit of a run to finish.”

Leona Maguire plays onto the ninth green in the wet weather conditions.

The Cavan star made a 10-footer at the 14th, drove the 15th to get up and down for birdie, then ripped a 200-yard approach to seven feet at the 16th and rolled in the eagle putt before making a four-footer for a two at the 17th.

She missed a 10-footer for a closing birdie four, but she insisted she never felt the tournament had slipped away.

“I don’t think it ever was gone, it was always in there, and it was just a case of doing it more often, really,” she said.

“I felt I was hitting good putts, had a few that burned the edges early on, and you just really need to take advantage of the shorter holes, 6, 9 ,11, I haven’t really taken advantage of so far, so I just need to do a better job.

“It is just patience. It would have been very easy to let that round go and spiral out. I’ve a lot of people here want to see me over the weekend, I felt like I was playing a lot better than the score showed, so nice to show that in the closing few holes.”

Maguire knows she still has a chance to win the title but insists she is likely going to have to go low.

“Anything is possible,” she said. “It is one of those things, think it is going to take two low ones over the weekend. It is not really a golf course you can chase on.

“I feel like you have to let it happen because there are some tricky holes out there, and with it playing that bit longer and softer than last year, if you get out of position at all and find yourself in a little bit of bother.

“It is about going out tomorrow and giving myself as many chances as I can and really taking advantage of those holes, the par-fives in particular.”

It was also a brilliant day for four Irish amateurs as they also made the cut. Hermitage’s Kate Lanigan shot a 69 to share 29th on three-under with Douglas’ Sara Byrne two-under after a bogey-free 68 - the first of her career in a strokeplay event.

“It’s mad,” Lanigan said. “It feels like ages ago that I was two over through three holes (in round one), just trying to keep an embarrassing number off the card.

“The goal obviously was to make the cut during the week. I’ll sit down now and give myself a goal for the next few days, see if I can get Top 20, Top 25 – something like that would be unbelievable. I’ll have to see if I can reevaluate the goals!”

Elm Park’s Emma Fleming shot 72 to make the one-over cut on the mark alongside Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter, who hit a 59-yard wedge to two feet at her final hole to shoot 72.