Mehaffey leading Irish challenge as Maguire rallies down back nine

Olivia Mehaffey is battling to turn the corner mentally and she proved it yesterday when she opened with a three-under 69 to lead the home challenge in the KPMPG Women's Irish Open at Dromoland Castle.

The 24-year-old from Banbridge has been open about her mental struggles following the death of her father Philip in December 2021, taking a five-month sabbatical at the end of last year before missing six of her first seven cuts on her return to action in February.

The former world amateur number five picked up two top 12 finishes in June to move into the top 70 in the Race to the Costa Del Sol rankings. But following a bitterly disappointing showing in the recent ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland, where she fired rounds of 81 and 83 to miss the cut by a mile, she made six birdies at a soft Dromoland yesterday to lie just four shots behind Indian left-hander Diksha Dagar, who shot a bogey-free, seven-under 65 to lead by a shot from American Gurleen Kaur and France's Emma Grechi.

As star attraction Leona Maguire struggled at times on the greens but chiselled out a one-under 71 to share 33rd, Mehaffey was pleased with her score after recently taking steps to work on her mental game.

"I had a big reset last week with my team, there were a lot of tears but I feel like we are on the track we were on before that good run of form," Mehaffey said of her performance at Castlerock and Galgorm Castle.

"It is nice to see the things I am working on come together quite nicely there today."

While swing coach Johnnie Foster is clearly important to her, Mehaffey credits her new mental coach David Jenkins as key to her move to 63rd in Race to the Costa Del Sol rankings with the top 70 getting full cards for 2024.

"I was playing well in practice and just tournaments, it was just awful," she said. "So that was flashing warning signs that okay, this is mental because you can't stand up on a range and flush it and be really really good in practice and then go out on the golf course in tournament and struggle."

She now has a mental scorecard as well a traditional one and she already has a reward in mind.

"I play for a prize and I'm playing for a necklace this week. So I really would like to win myself this necklace," she said.

"I sound so boring but I really I'm truly just trying to focus on the mental side. That's it. I'm not really worrying or getting my head elsewhere. That's just all I'm thinking about right now."

Dagar is fifth in the rankings and she was pleased with her day's work, which ended with a birdie at the ninth.

"It has been a long season, I was taking one shot at a time and not taking it too seriously today," said the Indian star. "I had seven birdies; I had a good day and I'm happy to see myself keeping with the good momentum that I've got."

Maguire is tied for 33rd after a day where she three-putted the 17th to turn in one-over par.

She rallied on the back nine and birdied the fourth, fifth and sixth before following another three-putt bogey from just off the eighth green with a key par save from seven feet at the last.

"I hadn't done much wrong and all of a sudden I was one over through nine," Maguire said. "Just needed to hole a few putts. I felt I played really well on the front nine, just didn't convert the chances I had."

She added: "It's tricky when the greens are as soft and bumpy as they are but we'll give it our best shot for the next few days."

Hermitage amateur Kate Lanigan birdied three of her last five holes to card a level par 72 that left her in a tie for 47th, while Irish teammate Beth Coulter fought back from five over after ten holes for a 73 that left her tied for 64th with Elm Park's Emma Fleming.

Ennis amateur Aine Donegan and Douglas' Sara Byrne carded 74s to give themselves a chance of making the cut.

Playing alongside Maguire and defending champion Klara Davidson Spilkova, who was sensational on the greens as she shot 68, Donegan missed several key momentum putts early in her round and paid for hitting just a handful of fairways.

"I probably played better than my score," said the Woodstock, Lahinch and Dromoland member, who chipped in for par at her 17th hole.

"I probably would have had a good chance of being under par, but I just missed a few momentum putts, short putts, that would have helped me in the next few holes after that.

"On the sixth, I missed a three and half footer or four-footer for birdie. And then a 10-footer on the next hole for birdie. But other than that, I played pretty solid.

"I made a few good up and downs and the rough here is really thick. My driving wasn't great on the back nine because I only hit two fairways. So I'm happy how I grinded out there on the back nine because I wasn't hitting a great.

"But, you know, tomorrow's another day and it's all to play for tomorrow. You can't play well every day. It was a two over and it could have been a little bit more because I chipped in for par on my second last hole.

"I'll do a bit of work on my driving and maybe a little bit of work on my short putts and hopefully it will be better tomorrow afternoon."

Northern Ireland professional Victoria Craig shot 76 to share 106th with 15-year-old Roscommon amateur Olivia Costello while Ennis amateur Aideen Walsh was 118th after a 78.