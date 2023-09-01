Byrne believes she has fighting qualities needed to be a tour professional

Douglas’ Sara Byrne believes she has the fighting qualities needed to become a successful tour professional after fighting back from three-over at the turn to open with a two-over 74 in the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle.

The 22-year-old University of Miami star was determined not to put herself under pressure on the Ladies European Tour debut but she admitted she took a while to settle down and after covering the easier back nine in three-over 40, she was pleased to come home in one-under to give herself a fighting chance of making the cut.

“Honestly I scrambled really well,” said Byrne, who followed two opening bogeys at the 10th and 11th with another dropped shot at the par-five 18th before picking up a shot at the par-five sixth coming home to sit a shot outside the projected cut line in a tie for 84th.

“Today wasn't a good day for me and I shot plus two so I know I can grind it out there and that's just my personality. A lot of people say I won't let it go, I'm not a quitter. I was three over through the so-called easy nine, so coming back in one under on the front nine, I was pretty happy with that.”

Byrne is heading into her final year of college golf and while she wants to turn professional, she’s keeping her options open with the Curtis Cup a possibility for her if she plays well next season.

She knows the tour is where she wants to be and she got confirmation of that on her LET debut having played well in back-to-back LET Access Tour events earlier this summer.

“Even just coming here, I absolutely love the atmosphere,” she said. “I just love it. I don't want to be anywhere else. So I think it's just motivating me a bit more.

“I graduate in May. I don't think I'm going to turn pro straight away. I'm going to keep my options open but I’ll probably play Q-School as an amateur because that gives me more opportunities to either turn pro or not so am I just not 100% on the timing.

“It kind of all depends on my golf and this game is a bit fickle, so we'll see.”