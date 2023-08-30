Lahinch's bid for All-Ireland still on track

Lahinch, Doneraile and Monkstown still flying the flag for Munster at Castletroy
Lahinch's bid for All-Ireland still on track

Toby Murphy (Greystones) wins on the 3rd play-off green in the Fred Daly Trophy All-Ireland Quarter Final at Castletroy. Picture: Thos Caffrey/Golffile

Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 08:25
Darragh Small

Lahinch's quest for a first-ever boys All-Ireland is still on track after the Co Clare club defeated Baltinglass in the quarter-final of the Fred Daly trophy at Castletroy on Tuesday.

After a jam-packed day of action, Royal Portrush will face Lahinch while Greystones will play Lurgan in the semi-finals of the Fred Daly tomorrow morning.

Stuart Nesbitt, Luca Rogers and Ollie McEvoy won their respective matches to help Royal Portrush to a 3-2 win over Malahide. Lahinch beat Baltinglass 4-1 with Gabriel Considine, Danny Lyne and Bob Casey all securing points while Greystones defeated Douglas 3-2 as Dylan Holmes, William O’Riordan and Toby Murphy collected. Lurgan received a bye against Ballinasloe.

In the Girls’ Inter-Club semi-finals, Forrest Little will take on Doneraile with Carton House against Clandeboye.

Grace Dowdall and Emma McDonagh were on target for Forrest Little in their 2.5 to 0.5 win over Galgorm Castle. Doneraile beat Kilkenny 2.5 to 0.5 with Daire Power and Eileen Sheehan scoring points. Alex Cunningham and Sinead Melville secured wins for Carton House as they beat Kinsale 2.5 to 0.5. And Cladeboye notched a 2 to 1 victory against County Sligo with Aimee Blair and Lucy Morrison scoring wins.

The Boys’ Foursomes has come down to the match-ups of Galgorm Castle against Monkstown and Belvoir Park and Baltinglass.

The teams of Josh Nicholl and Zac Kane and Cole Henderson and Rory Brown helped Galgorm Castle to a win on the 19th hole against Co Louth. Belvoir Park had nine holes to spare against Castlebar, thanks to the teams of Thomas Keown and Oliver Murtagh and Eoin Burrows and Jack Conroy.

Cian McDonnell and Jake Morrison and Ronan O’Keeffe and Callum O’Farrell helped Monkstown to a seven holes win against Greystones. While Baltinglass were six hole winners against Limerick, with Neil Patterson and Luke Doogue and Connor Gethings and Stephen Patterson on target.

The semi-finals and finals all take place today, along with the final of the All-Ireland boys inter-club.

PRESSURE GAME: Leona Maguire plays the 18th hole as her mam takes a photo at Dromoland Castle.

