Maguire ready for KPMG Women's Irish Open tilt after last year's 'learning curve'

Winning a tournament is an emotional experience for any player, but if defending champion Klara Davidson Spilkova is any indication, Leona Maguire faces an emotional rollercoaster in this week's €400,000 KPMG Women's Irish Open at Dromoland Castle.

Spilkova was forced to take off her shoes and socks to play out of a pond at the 17th in last year's final round, and after saving a miraculous par, birdie the last just to force extra holes.

"I played the back nine today, and it was like a flashback," the Czech star said at a joint press conference with tournament favourite Maguire. "It was crazy; I remember every single shot.

"I was almost getting emotional out there. It was nice to be back and have all those amazing memories."

Irish fans had to wait 25 years for Pádraig Harrington to give them a home winner in the men's Irish Open at Adare Manor in 2007, and it would be fitting if Maguire were to match his feat, 25 km away as the crow flies, at Dromoland Castle this week.

"It's one of those things; it's always special to come home, and it will be the same for the lads playing at The K Club next week," said Maguire, who finished tied fourth, just one stroke outside the playoff last year despite carding a tired 75 in round two.

"You try to do as well as you possibly can. It's a busy week for me, there's a lot of demands on my time, and you're trying to give everybody as much time as you can and still prepare.

"There's a lot of things to juggle this week, and that was a big learning experience for me last year, but at the same time, you're so appreciative of everyone who comes out and follows.

"You get people who say they've followed you for the past 10-15 years. People travel quite a way to get tickets to come here and watch, and you want to do as well as you possibly can for them."

The world number 14 carried the entire event on her back last year with Olivia Mehaffey taking a break from the game, Stephanie Meadow unavailable and a host of our top amateurs already back in college in the US.

An earlier date this year means the home fans will have plenty to cheer about with Maguire's fellow professionals Mehaffey and Victoria Crai, joined by amateurs Aine Donegan and Aideen Walsh (dual members of Lahinch and Dromoland Castle), Douglas' Sara Byrne, Kirkistown Castle's Beth Coulter, Hermitage's Kate Lanigan, Elm Park's Emma Fleming and Roscommon's Olivia Costello.

They all admire Maguire, who has won twice on the LPGA Tour and become a global star.

The Cavan star led the KPMG Women's PGA Championship into the final day and heads for her second Solheim Cup next month as one of Europe’s leaders.

She’s used to pressure and after coming through the experience of the 2022 KPMG Irish Open, she is better prepared to deal with the expectations on her shoulders and hoping to please what should be a record crowd.

"Everybody wants to win, and most of your career is defined by wins, but a lot of things have to slide into place to win, and a lot of those things are outside of your control," she said.

"For me, it's about executing on my preparation, making sure I'm prepared as possible, and I'm playing on my own game.

"For me, this year, it was about getting my driving better and more accurate off the tee, and I've been doing that so far pretty well this year. I'm trying to keep going with that and giving myself chances every week if I can."

She admits the event has a "major" feel, and a huge gallery will gather around the 10th tee at 9:06am tomorrow when she tees it up with Spilkova and Donegan, the amateur who contended in the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach earlier this summer.

"It's fantastic," Maguire said of the huge Irish amateur presence. "I think it's a huge opportunity for them, and hopefully, they enjoy the week and don't put too much pressure on themselves.

"I am sure they will have lots of friends and family coming to watch. It's great to see so many coming up through the ranks, some are in college, some are here.

"It's fantastic, and obviously, Olivia Mehaffey is playing as well, and it's her first Irish Open as a professional. I feel like it's nice to see so many of us flying the flag this week."

As for dealing with the pressure on her shoulders to deliver a home win, she said: "You try and treat it like any other week, I suppose and play as well as you can. You want to do well every week, and this week is no different.

"I'm going to try and play as well as I possibly can; it's just an added bonus this week that you have extra people cheering for you and clapping when you hit a good shot. Hopefully, I can give them as much to cheer about as possible.”