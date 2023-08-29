Connacht's David Shiel sets sights on interpro success

Ireland international David Shiel wants to continue his brilliant season and help Connacht claim the Men’s Interprovincial Championship at Moyvalley Golf Club this week
CONSISTENCY: David Shiel says consistency will be key this week

Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 07:25
Sean Greene

Ireland international David Shiel wants to continue his brilliant season and help Connacht claim the Men’s Interprovincial Championship at Moyvalley Golf Club this week.

The Enniscrone golfer will make his interpros debut alongside Aodhagan Brady (Co Sligo), Tom Cafferky (Ballinasloe), Harry Gillivan (Portmarnock), David Kitt (Athenry), Charlie Mooney (Ballinasloe), Ruairi O’Connor (Co Sligo), and Simon Walker (Roscommon).

And the Bridgestone Order of Merit leader, who also represented Ireland for the first time at Home Internationals this year, is excited about the potential of the week.

“It’s not something I've played before myself actually so can't wait to do that but I caddied in the interpros in Enniscrone when I was 12 so I've been around it,” said Shiel.

Connacht were last crowned winners in this championship in 2021 and Shiel knows consistency will be key if they stand a chance of replicating that success in a long week at Moyvalley this time around.

“Any of the lads that have played with me in the 36-holer will know the strategy which is definitely try and keep it consistent,” said Shiel.

“I prepare all my own food and I'll have my omelette in the morning round on the course and I'll have my lunch box for the afternoon round so I try and just manage the energy. That's something that I learned playing football through the 90 minutes you’ve got to manage your energy.

“You have to pace yourself for 36 holes. You don’t even get too emotionally high or low because if something bad happens on the third or fourth hole in the first round, you've got a lot of golf to play after that, so you’ve just got to park it and move on.

“Mindset and energy, it’s so important. It's often really overlooked in golf of how much energy you need, you are going out for big walks. You’re doing that twice a day. You’ve got to manage both your emotional and physical energy levels because otherwise either could catch up with you.

“For me it's about trying to focus a lot of attention on any of those margins, how can I remove a variable as I would talk about, so that’s why I concentrate very closely on what I consume over the course of the day to keep my energy levels consistent.” 

In the opening round of matches in the women's championship, Connacht take on Leinster while Munster play Ulster, while in the men's championship, Leinster play Munster while Ulster play Connacht.

