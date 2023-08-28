Lahinch boys bid for first-ever All-Ireland title

Lahinch boy's team are hoping to claim their first-ever All-Ireland title as they battle on two fronts this week.

Teams from famous Co Clare links have qualified for the Fred Daly and Boys' Inter-Club All-Ireland quarter-finals, which begin at Castletroy today.

Kevin Glynn, the Lahinch Boys’ Fred Daly and Boys’ Inter-Club captain, is looking forward to bringing his two teams to compete in the finals at Castletroy.

Lahinch will play Baltinglass in this morning's Fred Daly quarter-final.

“Well, the boys and the parents and Johnny Reynolds and myself, we’re all delighted. It's time consuming but were happy to do it and the boys are happy to turn up,” said Glynn.

“I'm 27 years involved with junior golf, never have we won it. We never even got out of Munster, we got to the North Munster final but Limerick would always put a stop to us.”

Kevin Glynn, Lahinch Golf Club Boys’ Fred Daly and Boys’ Inter-Club captain. Picture: Thos Caffrey/Golffile

Glynn puts all of Lahinch’s junior success down to the addition of their recently built golf academy and the coaching that the juniors are receiving.

“The boys were lucky to have the golf academy in Lahinch. The golf academy in Lahinch has been a big boost to us. All the boys get coaching there from October through to May. If you're interested, you’ll get coaching,” said Glynn.

“Why this year of all years, I would say its coaching with Donal McSweeney. That’s the big difference. The club are funding coaching to a big extent.”

The All-Ireland finals of the Boys' and Girls' Inter-club, Boys' Junior Foursomes and Boys' Fred Daly will take place at Castletroy while Lahinch will have the opportunity to bring two pennants back to the club.

“We’re happy and were looking forward to it in a big way,” said Glynn.

The other Fred Daly quarter-finals see Douglas take on Greystones, Royal Portrush play Malahide and Ballinasloe face Lurgan.