US captain names wildcard picks for Solheim Cup

Ally Ewing, Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin complete team for Finca Cortesin
US captain names wildcard picks for Solheim Cup

Ally Ewing is one of the selections for Stacey Lewis for the match against Europe. Picture: John Walton/PA 

Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 18:52
Sean Greene

US captain Stacy Lewis admitted experiencing some of the "hardest" days of her career after naming Ally Ewing, Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin as her wild card picks for the Solheim Cup next month.

The three picks completed the 12-strong American team who will be attempting to avoid an unprecedented third straight defeat in the biennial showpiece against Europe at Spain's Finca Cortesin resort from September 22-24.

Lewis said: "These final days were definitely some of the hardest ones of my career, but I'm so proud to have Ally, Cheyenne and Angel on the 2023 US Solheim Cup team.

"These three women earned their spots on this team, putting themselves into contention both with their play on the course and their teamwork off the course.

"Over the last year-and-a-half, I've gotten to know all the US players incredibly well and I'm honoured to be their captain. We are going to have an incredible week at Finca Cortesin."

The first nine members of the US team were confirmed earlier on Monday after the weekend's CPKC Women's Open in Canada.

Seven players - world number one Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee - qualified through the US Solheim Cup points standings.

Lexi Thompson, who will be making her sixth appearance in the competition, and Rose Zhang qualified as the highest Americans in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings outside the top seven in the Solheim Cup points standings.

Lee tied for 13th at the CPKC Women's Open, the exact finish she needed to move from eighth to seventh in the points standings and secure the final automatic qualifying berth.

She said: "I was pretty stressed coming down the stretch because I knew I had to finish top 13 to not have to rely on a captain's pick.

"I'm just super grateful and honoured to represent the USA. It's been a dream of mine ever since I was a little girl.

"I played on two Junior Solheim Cup teams and have always wanted to play on the real Solheim Cup team. I'm just so excited and I can't wait to play for Stacy and for Team USA."

Lewis added: "The last year has been exciting - and challenging - and to have these players locked in has me pumped for the week in Spain.

"Even the rookies aren't true rookies in my eyes. Over the last two years, they have proven to be great competitors and I have no doubt that they won't be overwhelmed by the experience."

Europe finalised their line-up last week with Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh selected as a wild card pick to join English pair Charley Hull and Georgia Hall in captain Suzann Pettersen's 12-strong team.

More in this section

TOUR Championship - Final Round Improved McIlroy to rest back before turning to Irish Open 
TOUR Championship - Final Round Special Schauffele turns up heat but Hovland has learned to hedge his bets
D+D Real Czech Masters - Day Four England's Todd Clements fires 63 for maiden DP World Tour win
<p>Teams from famous Co Clare links have qualified for the Fred Daly and Boys' Inter-Club All-Ireland quarter-finals.</p>

Lahinch boys bid for first-ever All-Ireland title

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd