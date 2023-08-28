Improved McIlroy to rest back before turning to Irish Open 

At the end of a long week of nursing back spasms, Rory McIlroy was feeling better and finished strongly with a 5-under 65 to finish fourth on 14-under in his Tour Championship title defence. He made five birdies in the last seven holes, only marred by a bogey at 16 that kept him from pushing for third.

“Hung in there the first couple days when I really wasn't feeling great. Then quite a bit of improvement yesterday,” McIlroy said. “Then felt I could actually tee the driver up a bit today and hit a couple of tee shots in the air. Felt like I could cover the ball more with my irons. So, just excited that I'm feeling better. So that's good, going into the next few weeks, and nice to sign off with a good score.”