England's Todd Clements fires 63 for maiden DP World Tour win

England's Todd Clements fired a brilliant final round of 63 to win his maiden DP World Tour title in the D+D Real Czech Masters
England's Todd Clements fires 63 for maiden DP World Tour win

OUT OF THE LONG GRASS: Todd Clements of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during Day Four of the D+D Real Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort. Pic: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 07:25
Phil Casey

England's Todd Clements fired a brilliant final round of 63 to win his maiden DP World Tour title in the D+D Real Czech Masters.

The world number 394 carded nine birdies at Albatross Golf Resort to finish 22 under par, a shot ahead of overnight joint leader Matt Wallace.

Wallace needed to birdie the last from eight feet to force a play-off but saw his putt slip past the edge of the hole.

Clements started the day three shots off the lead shared by Wallace and Sami Valimaki, but made a flying start with birdies on the first three holes and carded another hat-trick from the sixth.

The 26-year-old was unable to pick up shots on the ninth and 10th, both par fives, but birdied the 11th, 12th and 13th to briefly open up a three-shot lead.

Wallace refused to throw in the towel and birdied the 12th and 14th to close the gap, but was unable to find another on the closing stretch.

"Given the circumstances that's got to be the best round of my life," a delighted Clements said. "I'm over the moon.

"I've dreamt about winning for a long time and with my birthday coming up on Tuesday I couldn't be happier.

"Three shots to make up is a tough ask but I knew I was playing well enough to get in amongst it. I feel like I did my job on every shot and obviously the luck was with me today because I holed a few long ones."

Clements admitted he was inspired by Dan Brown also winning his maiden title in Northern Ireland last week, adding: "Me and Dan grew up playing golf together, he's a good friend of mine.

"I was so over the moon to see him win last week, it gave me the belief that I can do it as well. I know I can compete at this level. I've always believed it deep down and to show it today I'm very proud of myself."

The penultimate qualifying event for the Ryder Cup saw a number of contenders put in strong performances, with Robert MacIntyre's share of fourth place tightening his grip on the final place on the European Points list.

Only five players - Yannik Paul, Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, Rasmus Hojgaard and Adrian Otaegui - can overhaul the Scot in the final event in Switzerland and all five need at least a top-three finish in Crans.

Former world number one amateur Ludvig Aberg, who only turned professional in June, finished alongside MacIntyre to further enhance his bid for one of Europe captain Luke Donald's six wild cards.

More in this section

The Open 2023 - Day One - Royal Liverpool Alex Maguire can cap sensational year with home Walker Cup joy  
Hovland takes command of his game and the FedEx Cup race  Hovland takes command of his game and the FedEx Cup race 
TOUR Championship - Round Two Viktor Hovland keeps up the momentum with scorching 64 at Tour Championship
<p>AMONG THE GREATS: Viktor Hovland. Pic: AP Photo/Mike Stewart</p>

Viktor takes the spoils and secures position of game's elite 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd