England's Todd Clements fires 63 for maiden DP World Tour win

England's Todd Clements fired a brilliant final round of 63 to win his maiden DP World Tour title in the D+D Real Czech Masters.

The world number 394 carded nine birdies at Albatross Golf Resort to finish 22 under par, a shot ahead of overnight joint leader Matt Wallace.

Wallace needed to birdie the last from eight feet to force a play-off but saw his putt slip past the edge of the hole.

Clements started the day three shots off the lead shared by Wallace and Sami Valimaki, but made a flying start with birdies on the first three holes and carded another hat-trick from the sixth.

The 26-year-old was unable to pick up shots on the ninth and 10th, both par fives, but birdied the 11th, 12th and 13th to briefly open up a three-shot lead.

Wallace refused to throw in the towel and birdied the 12th and 14th to close the gap, but was unable to find another on the closing stretch.

"Given the circumstances that's got to be the best round of my life," a delighted Clements said. "I'm over the moon.

"I've dreamt about winning for a long time and with my birthday coming up on Tuesday I couldn't be happier.

"Three shots to make up is a tough ask but I knew I was playing well enough to get in amongst it. I feel like I did my job on every shot and obviously the luck was with me today because I holed a few long ones."

Clements admitted he was inspired by Dan Brown also winning his maiden title in Northern Ireland last week, adding: "Me and Dan grew up playing golf together, he's a good friend of mine.

"I was so over the moon to see him win last week, it gave me the belief that I can do it as well. I know I can compete at this level. I've always believed it deep down and to show it today I'm very proud of myself."

The penultimate qualifying event for the Ryder Cup saw a number of contenders put in strong performances, with Robert MacIntyre's share of fourth place tightening his grip on the final place on the European Points list.

Only five players - Yannik Paul, Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, Rasmus Hojgaard and Adrian Otaegui - can overhaul the Scot in the final event in Switzerland and all five need at least a top-three finish in Crans.

Former world number one amateur Ludvig Aberg, who only turned professional in June, finished alongside MacIntyre to further enhance his bid for one of Europe captain Luke Donald's six wild cards.