Rory McIlroy concerns over back injury - 'My whole right side just completely seized up'

Rory McIlroy’s lacklustre even-par start in the Tour Championship on Thursday was the least of his – or Europe’s – worries. McIlroy’s back is a bigger issue than the three-shot deficit he still has to overcome to win his fourth FedEx Cup title before next month’s Ryder Cup.

“On Tuesday morning I felt a little tight, and I went into my gym at home, and I just sort of foam-rolled and stretched,” McIlroy said after shooting 70 at the Tour Championship. “I went to grab something and my whole right side just completely seized up, spasm. So I spent two hours with the physio at home, flew up here, felt a little better, some treatment, then Wednesday morning still my right side was feeling better, and then went into the gym just to do some movements and stuff.”

Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported that McIlroy arrived Thursday at East Lake and received treatment for “a muscular issue” before hitting 20 balls on the range – his first time hitting balls all week. McIlroy’s discomfort showed in going out in 2-over before getting it back to level and losing no ground on the lead shared by Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Keegan Bradley at 10-under.

“I was at the bottom of a squat, a body-weight squat, and my whole lower back spasmed, seized up,” McIlroy explained of the issue. “I couldn't move. I honestly couldn't address the ball this time yesterday. So to get to where I am today is good.

“So, yeah, I mean, I hung in there and I just felt like if I could get through today, it's better than it was yesterday, hopefully tomorrow's better than it was today, and just sort of try to keep progressing. So the fact that I'm only going to be, whatever it's going to be, like, three or four off the lead, I'm over the moon about.”

McIlroy arrived at the course six hours before his tee time and soaked in a cold tub and received therapy. He hit 20 wedges by 10 am, the first balls he’d hit since the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday, and felt well enough to play.

“I felt okay, so then just thought I would give it a go,” he said.

Asked how close he was to potentially withdrawing before Thursday’s first round, McIlroy said he had no plans not to start. Whether he was able to finish was another matter. The heat kept his back loose enough to play 18 holes, but he felt it “starting to just grab up” near the end.

“So I was always going to tee off. It was just a matter of how I felt on the course,” he said. “And it got progressively a little tighter as I went, but it will hopefully get loosened up here and just another 20 or 18 hours of recovery and go again tomorrow.”

McIlroy said this is a fairly common issue he’s encountered at the end of a long season.

“I think when I play a lot of golf, especially the end of the season, I always have to manage my right side,” he said. “My right side always gets pretty tight – my rib cage, intercostals, lats, like, all the way down, right hip.

“Yeah, a muscle spasm that's being protective of, you know, like my ribs, joints, everything. So, but it's, look, the muscle spasm is what's giving me the discomfort.”

Fortunately for McIlroy, his fellow leaders in the staggered scoring start didn’t have great opening rounds in the Georgia heat. Scottie Scheffler, who started at 10-under, shot a 1-over 71. Hovland fired a 68 to climb up to 10-under and catch early rabbits Morikawa (61) and Bradley (63).

McIlroy is tied for seventh, still at 7-under where he started, with Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick.