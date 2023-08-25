Morikawa off to flyer as players feel the heat

Rory McIlroy’s opening statement before the Players Championship certainly proved an inspiration to at least one player situated on the low end of the handicapped opening leaderboard at East Lake Golf Club – Collin Morikawa.

“If I can come back from 11 shots, I feel like everyone in this field should feel like they have a chance to win,” McIlroy said on the eve of the FedEx Cup finale regarding his comeback triumph a year ago.

Morikawa, the two-time major winner, took that encouragement to heart and made short work of putting himself into contention despite beginning nine shots behind starting leader Scottie Scheffler. Morikawa was hotter than the Georgia heat on Thursday, firing a 9-under 61 to vault up the board and reach the 10-under mark that Scheffler was spotted as the PGA Tour points leader. His score was one shy of the course record shot by Zach Johnson.

“Rory was 11 back last year, whatever, 8 back after so many holes. Like, it's doable,” Morikawa said. “So you got to play some good golf and that's what he did last year. But the way the game felt today, it's just like how do we just continue that and how do we keep that for three more days.

“It feels great. Shoot, no better time, I guess, than in our Tour Championship to show up and start playing some golf.”

When Morikawa walked off the course, he was alone in second place three shots behind Scheffler and in front of Viktor Hovland, McIlroy and Jon Rahm who started second, third and fourth, respectively. He got caught at 10-under in the clubhouse by Keegan Bradley, who shot a 63.

“At the end of the day, if you play really good golf for four rounds and you win the tournament without the strokes, I mean, you can't be too mad about yourself, right?” Morikawa said. “You played some good golf and you beat 29 other guys and that's kind of the goal this week. That was the goal at the beginning of the week, but obviously where I sit now, it's to keep pushing and not let my foot off the gas.

“I mean, the way today felt I wish I could go play another 18 and just continue that. But I know what I did today and I'm going to keep those kind of baselines and checkpoints to make sure that when we start out there tomorrow that we continue that same trend.”

Playing with Morikawa, Adam Schenk shot a 63 himself to climb to 8-under after starting on the same 1-under mark.

“Collin's pretty good, played great today,” said Schenk, who qualified for the season finale despite never having won a PGA Tour event. “It sounds bad to say, but I've never won out here, so I guess I get kind of used to losing a little bit. But I played great. If I would continue to do that, hopefully I'll get that monkey off my back someday. But I played great, he just played a little better.”

Morikawa has never fared particularly well at East Lake in his previous three Tour Championship starts. The 61 is four strokes better than his best round there, which he shot in the second round of his first appearance in 2019 when he tied for sixth. Each of the last two seasons he’s finished 26th and 21st.

He, like Bradley, is looking to make a last impression on U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson to ensure receiving a captain’s pick on Monday.

“I think, hopefully, my record speaks for itself,” said Morikawa, who hasn’t won in two years. “Hopefully the golf speaks for itself today. I feel good. But, look, at the end of the day, I want to win this tournament. I really do. It's been too long. I want to find a way to win. Today definitely helped that.”

McIlroy did not take advantage of his best starting position (7-under) since the PGA Tour started its staggered scoring model in 2019. He bogeyed the second and eighth holes on the front, and fell eight shots off Scheffler’s lead despite starting only three behind. McIlroy birdied No. 10 but gave it immediately back at the par-3 11th. He birdied No. 13 in hopes of prompting a closing kick similar to last year that helped trigger his comeback, but the oppressive heat wasn’t doing any of the late starters any favors.

Scheffler, meanwhile, made bogeys at 11 and 12 to fall back to 11-under to bring himself back toward the field that was tightening up near the top with Bradley charging his way to 10-under and Hovland inching his way into double figures under par as well.

Among the top-five seeded starters, Lucas Glover (4-over through 14 holes) had a worse showing and fell near the bottom of the 30-man pack.