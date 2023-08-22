Connacht and Leinster victorious at underage Interprovincial Championships 

Connacht won the U-14 title for the first time since 2015 while Leinster came through a title battle with Ulster to claim the U-16 title.
U14 CHAMPIONS: Connacht were victorious in the Boy's U14 Interprovincial Championship. Pic: Fran Caffrey/Golffile.

Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 16:21
Valerie Clancy

Connacht were the winners of the Boys’ U-14 Interprovincial Championship while Leinster claimed the U-16 title at Ballykisteen today.

The two-day event saw the four regions compete against each other with one foursomes match followed by four singles matches.

Connacht were crowned champions in the U-14 event after winning all three of their matches against Ulster, Munster and Leinster. They concluded their week with a 3-2 win over Leinster today.

Connacht last won the Boys’ U-14 Interpros in 2015 and they will finally be able to bring the trophy back to the province and manager Robert Fitzpatrick was delighted for his team. 

“It's just fantastic, I’m just so happy for the boys" Fitzpatrick said. "They are a special group of young boys and I’m obviously very happy for their parents who put in so much work, as do all the parents for all of the boys especially the U-14s, and it’s great. 

"What's lovely about it is every county of Connacht is represented. They’re just a wonderful bunch of young boys.

“It means an awful lot for Connacht. We are low in numbers, but we’re big in heart. It’s a special moment and one we’re going to treasure for a long year. These are memories that I said to the boys that they will have forever".

U16 CHAMPIONS: The winning Leinster team in U-16. Pic: Fran Caffrey / Golffile.
Leinster captured the Boys’ U-16 title in what was a tight finish coming down the stretch. Leinster were on top of the leaderboard heading into the final day and they just got over the line with a 3-2 victory over Ulster, after four matches were decided on the 18th.

Ger Ennis, the Leinster U-16 team captain, dedicated his team’s super win to his good friend and previous Leinster team manager, John McGrath.

“It's wonderful. It’s a superb achievement. We fought hard. We had three good wins, the last match was the toughest match against Ulster and I dedicate this win to John McGrath who was my manager for the last seven or eight years on various Leinster teams, so thanks John for looking after us from up above,” said Ennis.

