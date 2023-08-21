Scheffler and Clark leads way for US Ryder Cup team 

Brooks Koepka misses out on automatic qualification place.
AUTOMATIC SPOT: World number one Scottie Scheffler earned an automatic spot for the US Ryder Cup team. Pic: AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 19:11
Fiona Halligan

World number one Scottie Scheffler and US Open winner Wyndham Clark already qualified for the Ryder Cup team on points. They were joined by Open Championship winner Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele joined them on Sunday.

Five time major winner Brooks Koepka will need help if he is going to compete for the US in the upcoming Ryder Cup in Italy. 

Koepka who left the PGA Tour for rivals LIV Golf League in June 2022 is not amongst the six automatic qualifiers who made the US team after Sunday's BMW Championships in Chicago.

Koepka entered the week fifth in Ryder Cup points but fell to seventh on Sunday after Max Homa and Xander Schauffele tied for fifth and eighth in the BMW Championship.

Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa sit behind Koepka in the Ryder Cup points. Just 29 points seperate Koepka and Schauffele for the sixth spot.

US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson has six captain's pick which he will make on August 29 after next week's Tour Championship in Atlanta.

