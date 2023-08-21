Four Irish golfers included in the Walker Cup team

Four Irish golfers have been included in the Great Britain and Ireland team who take on the United States in the Walker Cup in St Andrews next month. Mark Power, Matthew McClean, Alex Maguire and Liam Nolan have been named in the squad with Caolan Rafferty has been named in the reserves.

The biennial tournament is taking place on the iconic Old Course marking 100 years since it was first played at the home of golf. The GB&I team is bidding to win the famous trophy for the first time since 2015 when they secured a 16½ - 9½ win at Royal Lytham & St Annes.