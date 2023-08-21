Mark Gazi hoping Munster boys can reclaim interpro title

Winning Irish Boys’ Home Internationals star Mark Gazi is looking to help Munster claim its first U18 interpros title since 2011 this week.

The Tralee golfer will team up with four of his Home Internationals teammates, Donnacha Cleary (Tipperary), John Doyle (Fota Island), Jack Murphy (Douglas) and James Walsh (Douglas) for Munster alongside Sean Deasy (Douglas) and Lucas Lyons (Limerick) from Monday's opening session.

“I feel pretty confident. We’ve a very strong team coming into it, five Home Internationals on our team, so we have a really strong chance,” said Gazi. “The chemistry between the team is very good. For me golf wise, the last week I’ve been fairly sick so it's kind of just lying in bed trying to rest and get back to full recovery and now I’m back to practicing again so starting back from scratch, game is pretty good at the moment.

“It’s a nice track as well, Ballykisteen. It’s a great match play test especially the last few holes coming in you definitely need some good pressure situations, some good nerves towards those last few holes to get the match done.”

The 17-year-old will have course knowledge heading into the week, as Munster will compete for the title on home turf this year.

“I’ve played it probably three or four times. There was a Munster U16 there a few years ago so that was a good test for everyone, I remember it from there but it’s a great golf course,” said Gazi.

The Boys’ and Girls’ U18 Interpros will take place alongside the Boys’ U16 and U14 event. Gazi will play his first U18 Boys’ Interpros having come through the age groups and he feels confident in his team that they can bring the trophy home to Munster.

BOYS

Connacht: Aodhagan Brady (Co. Sligo), Luke Harrison (Co. Sligo), Darragh McGrath (Athlone), Charlie Mooney (Ballinasloe), Cathal Penney (Athenry), Aaron Quigley (Castlebar), Conor Stapleton (Connemara).

Leinster : Jamie Anderson (Greystones), Robert Garry (Malahide), Dylan Holmes (Greystones), Luke Mitchell (Portmarnock), Ciaran Murphy (Grange), Adam O'Loughlin (Killeen), Gavin Tiernan (Co. Louth)

Munster : Donnacha Cleary (Tipperary), Sean Deasy (Douglas), John Doyle (Fota Island), Mark Gazi (Tralee), Lucas Lyons (Limerick), Jack Murphy (Douglas), James Walsh (Douglas).

Ulster : Noah Bickerstaff (Massereene), Adam Buchanan (Royal Portrush), Fionn Dobbin (Malone), Finlay Eager (Royal Belfast), Darcy Hogg (Belvoir Park), Harry McArdle (Warrenpoint), Corey Scullion (Moyola Park).

GIRLS

Connacht : Holly Cafferky (Ballinasloe), Ellen Lonergan (Westport), Mary Kate Lonergan (Westport), Maebh McLoughlin (Co. Sligo), Riona Murphy (Oughterard), Jessica Reynolds (Co. Sligo), Sophie Reynolds (Co. Sligo).

Leinster : Anna Abom (Edmondstown), Ella Cantwell (Esker Hills), Hannah Guerin (Royal Tara), Ellen O'Shaughnessy (Co. Louth), Sinead Ni Cheilleachair (Tullamore), Caoimhe O'Grady (Royal Dublin), Niamh O'Grady (Royal Dublin).

Munster: Lauren Bradfield (Waterford Castle), Sadhbh Bullock (Castletroy), Lucy Grattan (Tralee), Hayley Martinez (Douglas), Ella Moynihan (Tralee), Caitlin Shippam (Ballykisteen), Ciara Waldron (Naas).

Ulster: Julia Currie (Royal Portrush), Olivia Currie (Royal Portrush), Holly Hamilton (Belvoir Park), Hannah Lee-McNamara (Royal Portrush), Gemma McMeekin (Royal Portrush), Kayleigh Mulholland (Moyola Park), Ella Proctor (Royal Portrush).