McIlroy five shots of the lead at BMW Championship 

At the ISPS Handa World Invitational Tom McKibbin, Stephaine Meadow and Leona Maguire were the only Irish players to make the cut. 
McIlroy five shots of the lead at BMW Championship 

FIVE OFF LEAD: Rory McIlroy finished his second round at the BMW Championship with an even-par 70. Pic: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 23:16
Fiona Halligan

Rory McIlroy sits five shot behind current leader Max Homa after a second round Even-par 70. McIlroy started the round off with par on the first two holes and then birdie on the third.

McIlroy maintained pars until the 15th hole where he dropped his only shot of the day with a bogey. His finished his round off with par on his last three holes.

McIlroy will be frustrated with his putting coming close to birdie a number of times.

Speaking on Sky Sports Golf after his second round McIlroy said 

"A little bit better off the tee, a couple of big misses with the driver but I just didn't convert anything. I didn't really hold putt apart from the birdie putt on three. Hit a lot of good putts, hit a lot of edges just didn't really get anything to drop.

"Yeah one of those days, it was a little bit slow just trying to get something going and I couldn't and you are going to have some of these days but you know it wasn't disastrous and still have a lot of golf left over the weekend to try and make some ground up.

"I hit a lot of good putts, I thought my speed was good for the most part. It felt good even though the stats probably won't look like its a good day on the greens. I hit good putts and I hit my lines for the most part so I will keep it rolling."

Seamus Power finished his second round with a two over 72 to leave him eight-over at the bottom of the leaderboard.

The Waterford man needed to finish in a two-way tie for 12th or better to jump from 35th into the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings and qualify for next weeks Tour Championship.

This looks out of reach now and with the automatic Ryder Cup qualification definitely out of reach and will have to impress Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald in the final counting at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in two weeks time.

Elsewhere at the ISPS Handa World Invitational Tom McKibbin, Stephaine Meadow and Leona Maguire were the only Irish players to make the cut. 

McKibbin finished on six-under 65 at Castlerock to make the weekend with a shot to spare. Meadow shot a two-over 73 at Castlerock to share 23rd on two-over sitting five shots behind the leader American Marissa Steen. Maguire lies in 32nd on three-over after struggling through her round hitting a three-over 75 at Galgorm.

More in this section

Two shot lead for Egan at Irish Men's Amateur Close  Two shot lead for Egan at Irish Men's Amateur Close 
BMW Championship - Round One McIlroy shares the lead at BMW Championship
AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close Launch 2023 Different class: college man Liam Nolan ready for Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship test
<p>18 August 2023; Leona Maguire of Ireland during day two of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2023 at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in Ballymena, Antrim. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Brown surges clear at Galgorm Castle as Maguire and Meadow stay in contention

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd