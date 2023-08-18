McIlroy five shots of the lead at BMW Championship 

Rory McIlroy sits five shot behind current leader Max Homa after a second round Even-par 70. McIlroy started the round off with par on the first two holes and then birdie on the third.

McIlroy maintained pars until the 15th hole where he dropped his only shot of the day with a bogey. His finished his round off with par on his last three holes.

McIlroy will be frustrated with his putting coming close to birdie a number of times.

Speaking on Sky Sports Golf after his second round McIlroy said

"A little bit better off the tee, a couple of big misses with the driver but I just didn't convert anything. I didn't really hold putt apart from the birdie putt on three. Hit a lot of good putts, hit a lot of edges just didn't really get anything to drop.

"Yeah one of those days, it was a little bit slow just trying to get something going and I couldn't and you are going to have some of these days but you know it wasn't disastrous and still have a lot of golf left over the weekend to try and make some ground up.

"I hit a lot of good putts, I thought my speed was good for the most part. It felt good even though the stats probably won't look like its a good day on the greens. I hit good putts and I hit my lines for the most part so I will keep it rolling."

Seamus Power finished his second round with a two over 72 to leave him eight-over at the bottom of the leaderboard.

The Waterford man needed to finish in a two-way tie for 12th or better to jump from 35th into the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings and qualify for next weeks Tour Championship.

This looks out of reach now and with the automatic Ryder Cup qualification definitely out of reach and will have to impress Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald in the final counting at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in two weeks time.

Elsewhere at the ISPS Handa World Invitational Tom McKibbin, Stephaine Meadow and Leona Maguire were the only Irish players to make the cut.

McKibbin finished on six-under 65 at Castlerock to make the weekend with a shot to spare. Meadow shot a two-over 73 at Castlerock to share 23rd on two-over sitting five shots behind the leader American Marissa Steen. Maguire lies in 32nd on three-over after struggling through her round hitting a three-over 75 at Galgorm.