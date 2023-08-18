Brown surges clear at Galgorm Castle as Maguire and Meadow stay in contention

England's Daniel Brown opened up a commanding six-shot lead at the halfway stage of the men's ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland as Tom McKibben produced a remarkable round to make the cut.

Brown added a second round of 66 to his opening 64 to reach 11 under par in an event sanctioned by the DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour, which sees male and female players compete at the same time.

Compatriot Alex Fitzpatrick and Spain's Angel Hidalgo were Brown's nearest challengers on five under par, with England's Eddie Pepperell and Scotland's Connor Syme part of a five-strong group on three under.

It was a far tighter affair in the women's event as American Marissa Steen reached halfway on three under par to enjoy a one-shot lead over Germany's Esther Henseleit, with England's Gabriella Cowley in a four-way tie on one under.

Both Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow made it through to the weekend. Meadow, a previous winner of the event, shot a level par 73 at Castlerock to move into a tie for 23rd, while Maguire is a shot further back on after a three over 75 at Galgorm Castle.

Daniel Brown plays the 10th hole during day two of the ISPS Handa World Invitational at the Galgorm Castle Golf Club in Co Antrim. Picture: Peter Morrison/PA

Brown admitted he was at something of a loss to explain his sizeable lead, although the world number 384 came into the event on the back of an impressive tie for seventh in the Barbasol Championship, an event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

"I think the last two events, Denmark and then the Barbasol in America, I had two good finishes there and I felt like I've done enough to keep my card for next year," the 28-year-old said.

"It feels as though the shackles are off a little bit.

"Obviously it's my first year out here, so I've been trying to put that to the back of my mind, and obviously do as well as you can each week, but I feel like I'm just going out and enjoying it a bit more now, a little bit more carefree, I suppose."

Spain's Adrian Otaegui, who began the week ninth on the European Points List in Ryder Cup qualifying, was part of the five-way tie for fourth following a 68, but seventh-placed Victor Perez withdrew before play got under way on Friday due to illness.

McKibbin admitted he threw caution into the strong wind as he battled to make the cut on home soil.

The 20-year-old has a big following in Galgorm, but he was fearing the worst after he shot an eight-over 78 on Friday and looked set to miss the cut.

With some of his adoring fans wearing 'I know Tom McKibbon's da' hots in the blustery conditions, the recent DP World Tour winner produced the round of the second day with a stunning 65 to make the the weekend.

McKibbin, from Holywood, who won the Porsche European Open in June, reeled off a hat-trick of birdies from the 11th before his only dropped shot at 14th was sandwiched by another pair of gains at the 15th and 16th to reach the turn in 32.

He picked up further shots at the second and sixth to climb into a share of 39th at the halfway point of the tournament, something which looked unlikely at the start of the day.

"I saw them [his fans] this morning. My dad showed me a picture of them. It's nice to have some support like this," McKibbin said.

"A lot of people came out and supported me today, which was the same as yesterday. Nice to have that out there today. And I was sort of grinding to make the cut.

"I think I just went out there today and tried to go for everything. I mean, I was down near last so it couldn't get any worse, really. So I just sort of went for everything, went for every par four that was reachable and went for all the par fives. And luckily it just paid off.

"I definitely didn't fancy a bit of links, but I've practiced enough the last couple of weeks in the wind. It's been quite windy here. I've been hitting the ball nicely enough. So to go out there today and play like I was, was really nice.

"I'm looking forward to it a lot. I think yesterday I learned loads about a course that I've played loads. It's very difficult in the wind, especially the way the rough is set up. I think I'll go out there tomorrow, try and do a few things better than I did yesterday and should be a nice weekend."