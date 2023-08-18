Two shot lead for Egan at Irish Men's Amateur Close 

Carton House golfer Keith Egan says he will go with the same game plan for the weekend after a strong showing on the opening day of the AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close.

Egan was outstanding all day, particularly on the back nine, where four birdies helped him to a stunning 66 and a -4 total in Malone.

It was enough to give Egan a two-shot lead over the pair of Rob Moran (Castle) and Simon Ward (Belvoir Park), who both shot 68 at opposite sides of the day.

It was difficult conditions all day in Belfast and with Storm Betty hitting land on Friday afternoon, it will likely cause more problems through Saturday, but Egan is confident he can keep his game on track.

“Unreal, that's the plan anyways (to win),” said Egan.

“That’s always the plan when you come to these things but it’s a long road. Just need another good score tomorrow and then try leave myself in a good spot.

“You just need to play well no matter what the conditions are so it's same game plan. If the wind gets a little stronger I might change certain shots on certain tees but overall you just have to hit it good tee to green here.

“I had four birdies on the back nine. I kind of just got it going, I played very nice all day. I had a sloppy bogey on ten and then I got it going after that. It was a nice bounce back and overall I played lovely.”

Moran made much of the early ground on Friday morning, he was in the same group as Liam Nolan (Galway) and reigning champion Quentin Carew (Castleknock) who both finished on Level Par.

Only seven golfers managed to shoot under par on the day, with Adam Cromwell (Co Armagh), Jordan Boles (Charleville), David Howard (Fota Island) and Jack McDonnell (Forrest Little) also in the red.

However Carew is poised for another big weekend and he says the pressure is off after his success last year.

“It went pretty good, happy enough. Today, standing on the first tee you’re thinking obviously just stay in it, don’t play yourself out of it,” said Carew.

“Wind, rain, it was pretty cold as well so the course was playing long, I’m just happy to have got a decent score there and keep myself with the pace anyway.

“This is one where I feel more relaxed about it. I don’t know is it because I’ve won it, I’ve won it so just go out and enjoy it this week. That’s what I’m trying to do, just attack.

“I won it last year but that means nothing to me. It’s a brand new tournament, just try and shoot some scores and put in a good week.”