McIlroy shares the lead at BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy has hit the ground running at the BMW Championship after hitting a bogey free five-under 65 to share the lead with Open Champion Brian Harman.
McIlroy started off his round with five straight pars and had to get an up and down from 30 years left of the pin for par on the sixth.
McIlroy made five birdies in the last 12 holes. He made birdies on the seventh and the ninth to go two under power.
He followed up with birdies on the 10th and the 15th when on the 17th he hit an outrageous birdie on the 17th to leave him tied with Harman.
Just @McIlroyRory things ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/3urMrnj7IM— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 17, 2023
McIlroy and Harman sit just one shot ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick and Sahith Theegala.
Meanwhile, Seamus Power is currently six over through 17.
Elsewhere, Leona Maguire is the best of the Irish after the opening round at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. The Cavan golfer finished on level par 73, hitting three birdies and three bogeys to leave her tied in 33rd four strokes behind the current co-leaders. Stephanie Meadows is tied in 62nd after a round of 74.