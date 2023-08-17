McIlroy shares the lead at BMW Championship

A birdie at the seventh leaves Rory McIlroy level with Brian Harman at the top of the leaderboard. 
McIlroy shares the lead at BMW Championship

SHARE OF THE LEAD: Rory McIlroy has a share of the lead at the BMW Championship as he finished five under 65 to share the lead with Brian Harmon. Pic: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 23:14
Fiona Halligan

Rory McIlroy has hit the ground running at the BMW Championship after hitting a bogey free five-under 65 to share the lead with Open Champion Brian Harman.

McIlroy started off his round with five straight pars and had to get an up and down from 30 years left of the pin for par on the sixth.

McIlroy made five birdies in the last 12 holes. He made birdies on the seventh and the ninth to go two under power. 

He followed up with birdies on the 10th and the 15th when on the 17th he hit an outrageous birdie on the 17th to leave him tied with Harman. 

McIlroy and Harman sit just one shot ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick and Sahith Theegala. 

Meanwhile, Seamus Power is currently six over through 17. 

Elsewhere, Leona Maguire is the best of the Irish after the opening round at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. The Cavan golfer finished on level par 73, hitting three birdies and three bogeys to leave her tied in 33rd four strokes behind the current co-leaders. Stephanie Meadows is tied in 62nd after a round of 74.

More in this section

2018 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Foursome Matches Francesco Molinari named as final vice captain for European Ryder Cup team
AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close Launch 2023 Liam Nolan 'the one to watch' at the Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship
A Slice of Life: Ireland captain MacSweeney on what it means to lead his country A Slice of Life: Ireland captain MacSweeney on what it means to lead his country
<p>INTO THE WEST: Amateur golfer Liam Nolan at the launch of this year's AIG Irish Men's Amateur Close Championship at Galway Golf Course in Salthill. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

Different class: college man Liam Nolan ready for Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship test

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd