Different class: college man Liam Nolan ready for  Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship test

Liam Nolan will soon begin the final year of his Bio-Medical engineering course and while he is measured when it comes to sinking a vital putt late on in a round, he is even more assured when it comes to his future.

“No, I think my time in college is coming to an end after next year,” insists the University of Galway student with a small chuckle because he knows once he has the degree stowed away safely in his back pocket, he can truly focus on his main ambition.

“I would love to give the pro game a go and see where that takes me,” he adds.

“I’m open minded about it (going professional). I haven’t put a whole lot of thought into it yet just because I don’t have a degree behind me.

“That’s the number one priority for the next year and then I’ll weigh up my options once I finish college.

“But I love the game and it’s something I will definitely look into and would really like to do.

“It’s a tough course, it’s long hours and tough materials. I still practice and play plenty of holes over the winter but with the nature of my course it’s fairly hands on all the way through the year.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to college and getting into that routine as well… just for one more year.”

That routine has served the Galway native well in recent times as he lifted the Brabazon Trophy in May while he also represented Ireland in the European Team Championships and Home Internationals.

But arguably his most notable achievement to date came back in January during his winter break from his studies when he won the South American Amateur.

“Going out there at that time of year, a win was nearly pushing the boat on my expectations,” he admits.

“Once I got into contention, I didn’t feel out of place out there. I knew what I had to do; I haven’t been a stranger to those kinds of scenarios. Once it came down to it, I didn’t panic at all.”

Nolan knows what he needs to do in the coming weeks and months as he sets his sights on securing a place in the Great Britain and Ireland team to play the United States of America in the Walker Cup at St Andrews in September.

But in order to secure his place amongst that squad, the 23-year-old must first make an impression at this weekend’s Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship where the selectors are likely to be following him closely.

“I’m hoping to bring a good swing up with me this weekend and put myself in a good position going into the last day,” he continued.

“I have had mixed results at St Andrews, but I do love the course. I think it sets up really nicely for me.

“We’ll see at the end of the week how the guys decide to pick the team, but I think I have played really well for the last couple of years so hopefully that’s enough.”