Liam Nolan 'the one to watch' at the Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship

Liam Nolan has been labelled as the one to watch at this weekend’s Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship but rather than being fazed by that tag, he’s relishing it.

Ireland’s leading male amateur golfers will tee off at Belfast’s Malone Golf Course this Friday for day one of the AIG sponsored championship and Nolan, who is a member of Galway Golf Club close to his home, could hardly be in better form.

The 23-year-old recently won the South American Amateur in January before he lifted the Brabazon Trophy in May while he also represented Ireland in the European Team Championships and Home Internationals.

But as he eyes up a place in the Great Britain and Ireland team to play the United States of America in the Walker Cup at St Andrews in September, he is looking to compete near the top at this weekend’s tournament. In fact, his main aim is to win it.

“I’m hoping to bring a good swing up with me and put myself in a good position going into the last day,” said Nolan, who will soon start his final year studying Bio-Medical engineering at the University of Galway.

Nolan at Galway Golf Course in Salthill.

“There’s a lot of really good players there so I can’t really control what they are doing, I can only control what I do to position myself well for the last day up there. That’s the goal.

“Most of the groundwork for the Walker Cup has been done through the year but if the selectors are looking at this weekend and you are up there at the top of the leaderboard it certainly will not do you any harm.

“I don’t usually tend to think about what selectors might be thinking about. That would be mostly guesswork and speculation. I’ll just go up there and try to prepare like I usually do, do what I normally do at tournaments and go from there.

“It would be a dream. I’m not too picky, I would play Walker Cup anywhere, but St Andrews is a special place. I’ve been there a few times… it’s magic so to play a Walker Cup there would be incredible.”