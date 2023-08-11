Steady Maguire content with level-par start in Open

A magical bunker shot that returned a birdie on 16 was the highlight of Leona Maguire's steady level-par 72 start to the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath on Thursday.

The Cavan woman was one-over when she dug out that brilliant blind shot from alongside the par-five 16th.

“That’s probably the deepest one on the course, I could see absolutely nothing from down there so it was quite nice to see it run out and then always nice to have a short birdie putt on these greens.”

Maguire was content with an opening round that leaves her four off the lead set by American Ally Ewing, who eagled the 16th.

“Yeah, it was pretty steady for the most part. I think any time you open with level par in a Major you’re usually pretty happy. It played long to start, a lot of woods early on, so it’s hard to find a lot of birdies out there. So overall pretty steady and we’ll go again tomorrow.”

Yet to win a major, Maguire fell away in the final round of the Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol, admitting mental fatigue played a part.

“This is obviously the last Major of the year, so it’s be nice to finish off the Majors season in style and my game’s been in good shape this year. So just trying to put myself in contention as much as I can, I learned a lot from Baltusrol, at the PGA, so trying to give myself one last chance this week.

“I think Majors require a lot of mental energy, just as much as physical, and I probably underestimated how much the win the week before [at the Meijer Classic] took out of me and was probably too overkeen with practice and everything and kind of just ran out of steam by the time Sunday came around. But [I gained] a lot of confidence at the same time from knowing that I could be up there and in the lead for four rounds of a Major, just need to put the four together now.”

Portrush’s Stephanie Meadow signed for a one-under 71 in her opening round. But qualifier Anna Foster had a disappointing fifteen over 87.

There are five players one shot off the lead on -3, Jaravee Boonchant, Perrine Delacour, Lee Jeong-eun, Emily Pedersen and Yang Amy.

Two weeks after being disqualified from a major championship for refusing to accept a slow-play penalty, Carlota Ciganda claimed a share of the early lead when she shot two-under.

The 33-year-old Spaniard was given a two-shot penalty during the recent Evian Championship, but refused to amend her card after her appeal was rejected and was therefore disqualified for signing for a score lower than actually taken.

Asked if she had played quicker on Thursday, Ciganda told reporters: "Yeah, on the greens a little bit quicker. We've been practising the routine and I think we were fine today.

"We've been waiting a few holes to the group in front, so I think we did a good job.

"You have to understand that it's professional golf and we are playing for a living and sometimes majors, if you hit it in the rough or a bad situation, it's going to take longer.

"If you make a bogey, it's just a couple more minutes, so I think they should understand that a bit more."

Ciganda's penalty in France was prompted by taking too long over shots on the closing hole of her second round, with her group having failed to make up time after being warned they were out of position two holes earlier.

"They always say the time starts when it's your turn to play, but when is that? It's just so subjective," Ciganda added.

"I think in the end, if they put a referee in every group a lot of girls they will be penalised and I think sometimes it's not fair.

"At the end of the day, I'm here to play golf and I'm trying to do my best. I think I am a nice person and I respect everyone when I play, so I just hope they can do the same with me.

"I know I'm not quick, like I know that there are a lot of quicker players out there but I think there are a lot of slow players and they don't get penalised and they don't get timed as much as I do, so I don't think that's fair."