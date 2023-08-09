Ireland face England in title decider after another emphatic win

Ireland made it two from two in the R&A Girls’ and Boys’ Home Internationals thanks to another emphatic win, this time over Scotland in Lindrick.
As the Irish Women and Men were beginning their week at Machynys, the teenagers were showing their class again, going second in the standings just behind England.
Both Ireland and England have won their opening two matches and they will face-off for the title on tomorrow, following Ireland’s 14.5-6.5 victory over Scotland.
Today it was the turn of Darcy Hogg (Belvoir Park), Fionn Dobbin (Malone), Donnacha Cleary (Tipperary), John Doyle (Fota Island), Sean Keeling (Roganstown) and Jack Murphy (Douglas) to take home maximum points.
The Girls were defeated 5-4 by Scotland on the day but the Boys were triumphant on a big 9-2 scoreline for their second win.
Meanwhile, the Ireland Women’s and Men’s team got their campaign up and running with a 13.5-7.5 win against Wales.
Sara Byrne (Douglas), Mairead Martin (Kanturk), Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk), Liam Nolan (Galway) and Marc Boucher (Carton House) all finished with two points at the end of proceedings.
It was a 5.5-3.5 win for the Women and the Men also beat Wales, it finished 8-4 in their favour.