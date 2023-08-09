McIlroy and Rahm have been confirmed for the 2023 European Ryder Cup team

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have been confirmed today on Luke Donald's 2023 European Ryder Cup team after securing their points via the European Points List.

The Ryder Cup will take place at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club just outside of Rome and the duo have made eight appearances to date on Team Europe. This will be McIlroy's seventh consecutive appearance at the Ryder Cup and Rahm's third consecutive appearance.

Four time Major Champion McIlroy heads to Marco Simone as one of Team Europe's most experienced and accomplished Ryder Cup players.

With four Ryder Cups wins in six appearances, McIlroy will be looking to play his part again to help Team Europe win back the Cup after the United States regained the Cup in Whistling Straits two years ago.

McIlroy has played in 24 matches, winning 12, halving four and losing 12 with a total points tally of 14.

McIlroy currently sits top of the European Points List having started out 2023 winning his first Rolex Series of the year at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. He went on to finish in the top ten in all four Major Championships and claimed a dramatic victory at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club to secure his second Rolex Series title in July.

World Number Three Jon Rahm will make his third appearance for Team Europe in September following two memorable performances in 2012 and 2021.

The Spaniard made his debut as part of the winning team in Paris 2018 but experienced disappointment against the United States in Whistling Straits in 2021 and will be hoping to place his part in helping Team Europe to try and win back the Cup.

In his previous two Ryder Cups he played eight matches, winning four, losing three and halving one with a points tally of 4.5.

Rahm began the year with back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and American Express Championships and went on to win The Genesis Invitational.

Rahm won his fourth title of the year winning his first Green Jacket and second Major title at The Masters in April. Rahm has finished inside the top ten on three occasions, including runner-up finishes at both the US Open and the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool.