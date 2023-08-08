Ireland too strong for Wales in Home Internationals opener

Tralee's Mark Gazi fought back to secure a half on 18 in the final match to round off an amazing opening day for the Ireland Boys’ and Girls’ teams.
The R&A Home Internationals got underway on Tuesday morning and Ireland secured sensational 9.5-2.5 and 7.5-1.5 wins respectively over Wales in Lindrick.
Darcy Hogg (Belvoir Park), Fionn Dobbin (Malone) and James Walsh (Douglas) all contributed two points each for the Boys while Anna Abom (Edmondstown), Caoimhe O’Grady (Royal Dublin) and Ellen O’Saughnessy (County Louth) did likewise for the Girls.
Overall, it meant that Ireland began their week with a massive 17-4 win against Wales and they are joint-top of the standings alongside England in the combined Boys’ and Girls’ table.
England had an equally comprehensive win over Scotland, with the final score again 17-4.
Ireland take on Scotland on Wednesday in their bid to claim the four nations title.
The Men’s and Women’s Home Internationals begin tomorrow morning with Ireland also set to play Wales in Machynys.