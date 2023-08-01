Tiger Woods named player-director on PGA Tour's policy board

Tiger Woods has been named as the sixth player-director on the PGA Tour's policy board in response to anger at the proposed deal between golf's rival factions.

Woods and Rory McIlroy were the highest-profile advocates of the PGA Tour but were, along with the rest of the players, kept in the dark before the shock announcement of a deal between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which bankrolls LIV Golf.

Masters champion Jon Rahm said players felt a sense of "betrayal" that the deal was negotiated in secret, with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan facing calls to resign when the Framework Agreement was announced on June 6.

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele also admitted before last month's Scottish Open that he and other players had lost a lot of trust in Monahan.

Woods becoming a player-director is part of what the PGA Tour announced yesterday as "a new agreement to ensure that the Tour lives up to its mission of being a player-driven organisation, "for the players, by the players".

It means the six player-directors will outnumber the five independent directors, with the PGA of America director on the board being a non-voting position.

The players and Monahan will work together to change the policy board's governing documents so that no major decision can be made in the future without the prior involvement and approval of the player directors.

Colin Neville, who has been made a special adviser to the player directors, will also be kept "fully aware" of the negotiations around the Framework Agreement and have access to "any documents or information" requested.

The PGA Tour's release states that this means the player directors will have full transparency and the authority to approve - or decline - any potential changes to the Tour as part of the Framework Agreement discussions.

Woods, who has not competed since withdrawing from the Masters, said: "I am honoured to represent the players of the PGA Tour.

"This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players.

"The players thank commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love.

"He has my confidence moving forward with these changes."

Monahan praised Woods' "voice and leadership", adding: "I am committed to taking the necessary steps to restore any lost trust or confidence that occurred as a result of the surprise announcement of our framework agreement.

"My job in the negotiations - in partnership with our player directors, PAC (Player Advisory Council) and the broader membership - is to advocate for what is best for the PGA Tour members today and in the future.

"Any agreement we reach must be shaped by our members' input and approval earned through our player directors."

The other player directors are Rory McIlroy (the first international player on the board ), Webb Simpson, Charley Hoffman and Peter Malnati. Patrick Cantlay was the fifth player added to the board at the start of the year.

The Tour listed 41 players it said had expressed support for the changes, including McIlroy, Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Matt Fitzpatrick.