Harrington loses playoff to Cejka at Porthcawl

Irishman pipped for second year in succession in wet and windy conditions
Harrington loses playoff to Cejka at Porthcawl

Alex Cejka poses with the trophy after winning the 2023 Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 21:24
Phil Casey

Alex Cejka defeated Pádraig Harrington in a play-off to win the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl.

The German birdied the second extra hole to claim his third Senior major title after he and Harrington had finished tied on five over par following a final round played in miserable wet and windy conditions.

Harrington, who also finished runner-up to Darren Clarke last year, narrowly missed an eagle putt on the first extra hole and could only make par when the players returned to the 18th after duffing a chip from the back of the green.

Overnight leader Cejka began the final round with a double bogey on the first and dropped another shot on the fourth, but battled back to hold a two-shot lead with two holes to play.

A bogey on the 17th halved the 52-year-old's advantage and Harrington birdied the last to force extra holes.

"Wow, what a week. What a day," Cejka said at the presentation ceremony.

"It's incredible. I still can't believe that I'm here. Beating Pádraig in a play-off, such a great player, but I'm glad I did it and I'm super happy."

Pádraig Harrington plays down the 18th hole during the final round of The 2023 Senior Open Championship at the Royal Porthcawl. Picture: Nick Potts/PA
Pádraig Harrington plays down the 18th hole during the final round of The 2023 Senior Open Championship at the Royal Porthcawl. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Cejka carded a final round of 76 and Harrington returned a 75, with YE Yang and Rob Labritz the only players able to match the par of 71.

Not a single player broke par over the weekend and the five over total required for a place in the play-off was the same as the halfway cut.

Former world number one Vijay Singh finished two shots outside the play-off following a closing 77.

More in this section

Irish Challenge - Day Four Robinson Thompson seals maiden Challenge Tour win in Ireland
Campbell claims ’special one’ as O’Keeffe’s South dream evaporates with nightmare finish at Lahinch Campbell claims ’special one’ as O’Keeffe’s South dream evaporates with nightmare finish at Lahinch
The Senior Open Presented by Rolex - Day Three Tired Harrington takes share of second at Senior Open
<p>France's Celine Boutier celebrates with her trophy after winning the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, France. Picture: Lewis Joly/AP</p>

Boutier in dreamland after taking Evian crown

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd