Boutier in dreamland after taking Evian crown

France's Celine Boutier delighted the home fans by claiming her first major title with a commanding victory in the Amundi Evian Championship.

Boutier carded a final round of 69 at Evian-les-Bains to finish 14 under par and six shots clear of Canada's Brooke Henderson, with five players sharing third place on seven under.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh recorded her best result in a major as a closing 69 left her in eighth place on six under.

"Honestly it has been my biggest dream since I started watching golf," Boutier said after becoming the first French winner of the event.

"This tournament has always been very special to me, even just watching as a teenager and just to be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable.

"I think nothing else matters this year now that I have this trophy. I'm really good for the rest of the year!"

Boutier had never finished better than 29th in six previous appearances in her home major and praised the calming effect of her friends and family during the week.

"I feel they definitely helped me this week to stay grounded and keep my mind off golf away from the golf course," the 29-year-old said.

"It's really sweet to be able to share it with them and I definitely wouldn't be here without them."

Boutier, who was showered in champagne by fellow players on the 18th green, took a three-shot lead into the final round and was never in danger of being caught after making three birdies in the first five holes.

"That was pretty unexpected," the Solheim Cup star said.

"I definitely felt like I handled the first few holes really well. I had a good opportunity on one and the putt on two was definitely a bonus.

"It definitely was not easy but the conditions were so tough I felt like it could go either way really fast, so I just tried to stay focused on each shot and each hole at a time because I felt it was pretty challenging with the wind."

It was a disappointing final round for Leona Maguire who shot a four-over-par 75 to finish at one over. Her round included a quadruple-bogey eight on the 10th. Stephanie Meadow finished at six over after a final round 69.