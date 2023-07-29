Celine Boutier leads Evian Championship, Leona Maguire in 14th

France's Celine Boutier shrugged off difficult playing conditions to extend her lead to three shots going into the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship
THREE UNDER: Leona Maguire of Ireland gestures on the 16th hole during the third round of the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France. Pic: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 17:27
PA Sport

France's Celine Boutier shrugged off difficult playing conditions to extend her lead to three shots going into the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship.

Ireland's Leona Maguire sits in fourteenth place on three under after a 67, eight shots behind the leader.

Boutier boosted her hopes of a first major success with a 67 taking her to 11 under and widening the gap to closest challenger, Japan's Nasa Hataoka.

New Zealand's Minjee Lee and defending champion Brooke Henderson, of Canada, are another shot behind in joint third.

Former PGA champion Nelly Korda fired a best-of-the-day 64 and the American is five back off Boutier with Japan's Yuka Saso.

The threat of inclement weather brought play forward to 7am and starting from holes one and 10, although persistent rain still made conditions testing.

But Boutier, who finished tied fifth at the 2019 US Open after holding a third-round lead, still produced five birdies with her only dropped shot coming at the par-four 12th.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh moved up to joint ninth on four under with a 69.

Georgia Hall is the top English player, tied for 23rd on one under after producing her lowest tournament round of 68.

Stephanie Meadow shot a second successive 77 and sits on eight over.

<p>COMPETITION HEATING UP: Colm Campbell seeking competition win. Pic: Golf Ireland</p>

