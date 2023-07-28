Alker leads as Harrington makes a move

Steven Alker cut through the wind to lead The Senior Open Presented by Rolex after 36 holes at Royal Porthcawl.

The absence of rain did not make the task facing the 144-strong field any easier than the tough opening round, however New Zealand’s Alker carded an impressive three under par round of 68 – which included just one dropped shot – to reach four under par and lead by one from Germany’s Alex Cejka.

Scotland’s Greig Hutcheon, making his debut Senior Major appearance, sits in third place on two under par after matching the Kiwi’s round of 68.

Pádraig Harrington carded two double bogeys but still managed a round of 68 to move to one over par, five strokes off Alker’s lead.

Harrington said: “It was nice to make an eagle down the last and get something out of the round. It would have been very frustrating obviously just to shoot one under. Certainly is a day that I rue that I didn't shoot eight under. But you know, maybe there's one on the weekend. I certainly made a lot of tired decisions the first day and some more today, so that worries me. I need to recover for the next two days.

“I've had a long couple of weeks. It's not just playing all the rounds. When you're playing in a major, you're trying that little bit harder. You're grinding that little bit more. I was doing quite nicely in Scotland, so also, again, you put that much more effort in, a bit more tension in your body, let's say. So there were two long working weeks. The weather was tough enough. The wind was tough enough. I would say I could see it today, just got a little bit agitated on 16, and just made some really poor decisions.”

Defending champion Darren Clarke just made the cut on the mark of five over.