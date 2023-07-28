Purcell moves into lead on home territory

Conor Purcell and Brandon Robinson Thompson share a two-stroke lead heading into the weekend of the Irish Challenge at Headfort Golf Club.

Home favourite Purcell posted a four under par round of 67 to take the clubhouse lead on nine under par, before Englishman Robinson Thompson carded a sensational seven under par round of 64 to join him at the top of the leaderboard.

The pair lead by two ahead of English duo Jamie Rutherford and Sam Bairstow, Welshman Rhys Enoch, American Jordan Gumberg and Norwegian Kristoffer Reitan who share third place on seven under par.

Purcell was pleased to maintain his strong start on home soil and is taking full advantage of local knowledge this week as his father used to be the Head Professional at Headfort from 1983 to 1991.

“I’m very happy today,” he said. “It’s always difficult to follow up a low score with another one so I’m pleased to finish the way I did today and remain at the top of the leaderboard. I had a quick start and felt like I could hole everything.

“I’ve hit a lot of bad shots as well as good ones out there. It’s important to remain patient and not compound those errors because it could lead to a big score on some holes.”

The 26-year-old is currently leading the race for the Christy O’Connor Jnr Memorial Trophy, awarded to the highest finishing homegrown player at the end of the week, and he is looking to fulfil a lifelong dream with the recipient of that award competing in this year’s Horizon Irish Open on the DP World Tour.

“I’ve never played an Irish Open and it’s always been a dream of mine growing up to play that event,” he said. “The K Club is pretty close to home and would be a very special week for me. There’s so much golf to play and anything can happen.

“I have my girlfriend and some family with me this week which is nice. We’re going to the cinema this evening and it’s nice to have some home comforts.”