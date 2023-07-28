Celine Boutier holds halfway lead as Maguire and Meadow make the cut 

France's Celine Boutier shot a two-under-par second-round 69 to take the halfway lead of her home major at the Amundi Evian Championship on Friday with Leona Maguire and Stephaine Meadow making the cut.

Boutier finished with three birdies in her final seven holes to move to seven under and claim a one-stroke advantage over Patty Tavatanakit and Yuso Saso.

Maguire heads into the third round eight shots off the lead on one over power in a tie for 28th following a second round of 73. Meadow was unable to build on her two under 69 on Thursday and fell down the leaderboard to three over power 76 to share 52nd place.

Nasa Hataoka, Gaby Lopez and Alison Lee were in a three-way tie for fourth on five under.

First-round leader Paula Reto of South Africa fell four shots behind Boutier after a torrid time on the back nine.

Reto had three bogeys and a double in the closing stretch as she signed for a four-over-par 75.

Spanish Solheim Cup star Carlota Ciganda was disqualified after refusing to add a two-shot penalty to her score on the final hole having been penalised for slow play.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh was the leading British contender on two under after a second successive 70, level with some of the pre-tournament favourites in Lin Grant, Minjee Lee and Rose Zhang.

English pair Georgia Hall and Charley Hull both missed the cut on two over and five over respectively.