Whelan leads South qualifiers as O’Keeffe chases victory and Home Internationals spot

Peter O'Keeffe is gunning for victory in Lahinch after being told he likely needs to win the 121st South of Ireland Amateur Championship to claim his place in the Irish team for the Home Internationals next month.

Runner-up last year, the 41-year-old from Douglas looked destined to lead the qualifiers when he stood on the 18th tee on seven-under-par only to drive into a cavernous bunker on the left and three-putt for a seven instead.

His one-under 71 left him tied for second with Tramore's Jack Hearn (69), Balmoral's Conor Clarke (69) and Tralee's Darren O'Sullivan (70) on five-under-par and just one stroke behind Grange's Jake Whelan, who added a superb 67 to his opening 71 to top the 64 qualifiers on six-under 138.

"I just switched off," said the Corkman, who mixed seven birdies with four bogeys in his first 14 holes before that late mistake. "I should have been just belting that drive down the right and not finding what's probably the deepest bunker on the course."

The nine-man team for the Men's Home Internationals will be picked next week as he is not among the top three on WAGR or the top three in the Bridgestone Order of Merit who are selected automatically; he's been informed he likely needs to win to make the Irish team for Machynys in Wales from 9-11 August.

"Whether they want to pick me or not is up to them, but I'm absolutely playing well enough to be on any team in my head," O'Keeffe said. "Obviously, you'd love to play, and I believe you pick players with experience and so on, but we'll see."

Dubliner Whelan eagled the second from eight feet and raced to the turn in five-under 31 before following three-putt bogeys at the 10th and 16th with birdies at the last two holes for his 67.

While he won the Mullingar Scratch Trophy in 2021, he's still waiting for the maiden Championship win and after five semi-final defeats, including the 2019 South, he's looking to make a run.

"I just have a nice feeling around the place, and the greens are always good, so that's a big help," he said. "The goal is still to win a Championship, so I'm still pushing for that."

While Hearn eagled the last for a 69 in a fresh westerly breeze and only the occasional light shower, he found the course as a test.

"I felt like the par fours played a bit tougher today, but you just had to take advantage of the par fives," said the Carrick-on-Suir man, who followed birdie fours at the second and fourth with bogey fours at the fifth and eighth before making birdie at the 13th and a spectacular three at the last.

"I hit a good drive up the right side. I was in the perfect spot, and then I had 271 and 196 to carry the front right bunker. He had a five iron that just carried the bunker and fed down to the flag to the two feet. So I knocked that in."

He's looking forward now to the matchplay, which will be demanding given the poor weekend forecast.

"Matchplay is almost like a separate tournament, so you've just got to go and play some good golf," he said. "I'm happy with the way I'm hitting it. It's good enough to compete with anybody here, so I'm enjoying it, and I am going to enjoy matchplay."

Tralee publican O'Sullivan is also looking forward to going 'mano a mano' after making an eagle and nine birdies in rounds of 69 and 70.

"I used to come here with my dad when he was in charge of Munster for three years and played here for many years," the 33-year-old said. "I just love the place, and I played well, but the matchplay takes on a life of its own.

"It doesn't matter if you qualify six-under or seven-over, it all resets. But it's grand to be through."

Castle's Robert Moran (71-69) and 2021 champion TJ Ford (71-69) from Co Sligo, who is now Operations Manager at Lahinch, shared sixth place on four-under with Cork's Morgan Cain two shots further back in eighth.

The cut fell at seven-over-par with just two of the 12 players on that mark getting through.

Bangor's Lewis Gowdy shot 69 and Omagh's Jordan Hyland a 74 to edge out 2019 runner-up Keith Egan and nine others, including Lahinch's John Dillon.

Stephen Loftus was the only player from the home club to make the matchplay after a pair of 75s saw him qualify on six-over.