Open Diary: 'No rivalry' between Fitzpatrick brothers as Alex makes major debut

There has been drama and not a little controversy on the Wirral away from Royal Liverpool this week thanks to an unsavoury incident at the Irish golf journalists’ shared quarters above a launderette in nearby Wallasey.

Members of the Fourth Estate found themselves trapped one morning after unnamed commercial radio reporters left for the course with all the front door keys, securing the property on their way out. They had reached Hoylake by the time the alarm was raised and with no means of safe exit from the first floor residence, the written media were forced to wait for rescuers.

The Diary had time to ponder who would play them in the forthcoming movie of this Chilean Miners-style escapade having been disappointed to learn the cast members of Last of The Summer Wine had all sadly passed away.

Before a definitive casting decision could be arrived at, the trapped inmates discovered that word of their incarceration had reached the property’s landlady. Our release had been secured in a case of hacks in distress being rescued by the damsel.

***

Alex Fitzpatrick has had quite a week at the 151st Open, first making his debut in a major championship and then winning the inter-family honours at older brother Matt’s expense.

Yet if there is a rivalry between the Yorkshire-born pros, it is entirely friendly. Alex, 24, was Matt’s biggest cheerleader when his sibling won the 2022 US Open at Brookline last summer, while the major winner saved their parents an agonising decision over which son to watch at Hoylake by suggesting they watch the debutant.

“No rivalry or anything like that,” Alex said. “We're brothers at the end of the day as much as we're golfers. I root for him, he roots for me. We're both supporting each other, and we both want what's best for each other.”

Indeed, Alex suggested the greater rivalry in his life was with girlfriend and fellow golfer Rachel Kuehn, an elite amateur currently preparing for next week’s women’s major, the Evian Championship in France.

“Definitely the girlfriend, yeah, 100%. Lots of chipping comps, lots of putting comps. She claims she wins all the time, but she knows the truth.”

***

There was a time last Thursday morning when Christo Lamprecht stood head and shoulders above the rest of the field on the leaderboard as well as physically. The latter remains the case given the South African’s height is 6 feet 8 inches, but only at Royal Liverpool, where he finished the week as Silver Medal winner for leading amateur.

“My dad is 6'4" and he's the shortest of the last five generations,” Lamprecht said. “On my dad's side the length is there. My grandfather was like 6'8" and great grandfather like 7'. It runs in the family, definitely.”

***

Life would be much less interesting without Padraig Harrington. Yesterday came another gem from the three-time major winner, two-time Open champion, Hall of Fame golfer and national treasure.

Asked what advice he would give Brian Harman ahead of the American’s final-round defence of a five-shot lead, the 51-year-old allowed himself a grumble.

“I did put psychological tips on my YouTube, Instagram, and nobody had any interest,” Harrington said. “They were the least watched things when I did it during COVID. No traction whatsoever. Not interested,” he moaned before wistfully adding: “All those pearls of wisdom.”