Jon Rahm shoots sensational 63 to surge into contention at Open

Masters champion Jon Rahm surged into contention for his third major title with a stunning third round in the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool
Jon Rahm shoots sensational 63 to surge into contention at Open

SENSATIONAL SCORING: Spain's Jon Rahm celebrates a birdie on the 18th during day three of The Open at Royal Liverpool, Wirral. Pic: PA

Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 17:14
Phil Casey

Masters champion Jon Rahm surged into contention for his third major title with a stunning third round in the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

Rahm only made the cut with a shot to spare following rounds of 74 and 70, but took advantage of unexpectedly benign conditions on Saturday to card eight birdies in a flawless 63, just one shot outside the lowest score in major championship history.

The world number three is the first player to shoot lower than 65 in an Open at Hoylake and closed to within four shots of halfway leader Brian Harman just two minutes before the American got his round under way.

"That is the best round I have played on a links course ever," said Rahm, who followed a birdie on the fifth with four in succession from the ninth before picking up further shots on the 15th, 16th and 18th in a back nine of 30.

"Starting on 11 everything became downwind and it got easier.

"It is my lowest round on a links course and it is in the Open Championship. It's the lowest round shot on this course.

"It feels really good but there is a lot of work to do tomorrow."

A stunning second round of 65 had given Harman a halfway total of 10 under par and made him the ninth player in the last 40 years to hold a 36-hole lead of five strokes or more in a major, with each of the previous eight going on to win.

Scottie Scheffler was the most recent to do so in last year's Masters, while Louis Oosthuizen was the last to achieve the feat in the Open; the South African led by five at St Andrews in 2010 and won by seven.

However, nearest challenger Tommy Fleetwood was not about to give up the chase in front of his adoring fans, having recently produced rounds of 64 and 67 to force a play-off in the Canadian Open and winning the 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge from four behind at halfway.

Fleetwood immediately received some encouragement when Harman bogeyed the first and the gap was down to three when Fleetwood holed from nine feet on the second.

Rory McIlroy had also closed the gap to the leader, birdies on the first, third and fifth taking the four-time major winner, who triumphed at Hoylake in 2014, to four under par.

More in this section

The Open 2023 - Day Three - Royal Liverpool Rickie Fowler’s storming second round gives hope to chasing pack at the Open
The Open 2023 - Day Two - Royal Liverpool Rory McIlroy not giving up but it will take a monumental effort to catch Brian Harmon
The Open 2023 - Day Two - Royal Liverpool Rory McIlroy sits nine shots off the lead after second round 70
<p>ROUGHING IT: Ireland's Padraig Harrington tees off the 1st during day three of The Open at Royal Liverpool, Wirral. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire</p>

Padraig Harrington: No need to panic in bid to catch Open leader Brian Harmon

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd