Nervous Alex Maguire proud and content with opening round at The Open

Alex Maguire may have his work cut out in pursuit of fellow amateur and early Open Championship leader Christo Lamprecht but the Irish international can be satisfied with his opening round at Royal Liverpool on Thursday.

St Andrews Links Trophy winner Maguire, 22, was “sorta” happy following his one-over-par 72 on the first morning of the 151st Open having overcome some pre-round jitters ahead of his major championship debut.

“Definitely the most nervous I've ever been in my whole life,” Maguire admitted afterwards. “I've been under pressure situations before, like at the end of a match, but the first tee shot is usually okay for me. Today it was a struggle to get the ball on the tee.

“Once the ball sat on the tee I felt okay. Me and my coach worked on committing to a tempo, a target, and wherever the ball goes just follow it. In the past I always (was) swinging away from fear, so swinging away from a left miss. But yeah, just stood up on the first tee and hit it in the fairway.”

Maguire’s 72 was six shots in arrears of South Africa’s Lamprecht, the R&A’s Amateur Championship winner at nearby Hillside last month who continued his excellent links form with an opening 66 on Thursday at The Open. Yet the Irishman could have been even further behind had it not been for a strong finish over the final four holes.

The qualifier from Laytown & Bettystown birdied the 15th and 18th holes, both par-fives and conjured an excellent up and down on the par-three 17th, where his tee shot on the new 136-yard hole bunkered short of the green. Maguire sent his rescue shot to inside five feet from where he putted for par yet it was the ones that got away – a double bogey on 14, and bogeys at the second and 10th - that the Meathman centred on in his post-round analysis when asked if he was happy to finish one over.

“Sorta, yeah,” Maguire said. “I felt like I played a lot better than that. I hit it really well off the tee. I was in a lot of fairways. I hit a lot of greens, too, but I just made a mental mistake on 14 and I pulled out driver after a few good drivers on a hole where you can't hit driver.

“Hit it into a bunker and then had one bad swing from there and that's where -- a costly, because I felt like I was playing great the whole way around.

“Obviously it was nice to finish up the way I did, birdieing the two par-fives on the way back and a great up-and-down on 17. I was in the bunker short and hit it to a few feet.

“Yeah, proud of myself for sticking in there and getting the round back close level par, but sort of stings a little bit with that tee shot on 14.”