Rory McIlroy knows what is needed to reclaim the Open's Claret Jug

Focus, focus, focus. Rory McIlroy knows exactly what is needed to rekindle the Open Championship magic he created at Royal Liverpool in 2014, the last time he lifted the Claret Jug.

Just as significantly, the four-time major champion and current world number two feels he has not had such an unjumbled mind to achieve that clarity required since he decided to step back from his crusade against the perils of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund and the existential threat it posed to the professional game with its creation of LIV Golf.

Of course, if we each had a euro for every time we had felt McIlroy was going into a major championship with his best chance of ending his drought now going back nine years we might all be considerably better off.

It was the same at last month’s US Open when he was primed for glory at Los Angeles Country Club but could not find the inspiration to reel in the unheralded overnight leader Wyndham Clark and watched another first-time major winner take the plaudits as his own wait for a fifth career major was prolonged once more.

Yet the Irishman does seem in perfect fettle for this latest attempt at a return to the most elite of winner’s circles. His victory at the Genesis Scottish Open last Sunday was, he feels, testament to that, as he said yesterday.

With home favourite Bob MacIntyre sitting pretty in the Renaissance Club clubhouse having finished birdie-birdie courtesy of a killer approach shot to the last, the pressure had piled onto McIlroy to follow suit and he did just that, a laser-like 200-yard approach to the last matching MacIntyre’s heroics and setting up the putt that gave him a one-shot victory in “the toughest of conditions” as he described them this week.

“I certainly feel like the win last week was validation for the good stuff I have been doing over the last couple of months,” McIlroy said in an interview with RTÉ Radio.

McIlroy chips out of a bunker on the 18th during a practice round.

“I have had some great chances to win tournaments recently, last group at the Memorial, obviously the US Open, Canadian Open, Travelers either side of the US Open I played very well but just without getting over the finish line.

"I think getting over the finish line was one thing last week but just the manner in which I did it. That obviously gives me a lot of confidence going into this week.

"I think just the more I can focus on golf and I can focus my energy into the things I can focus on, that’s my goal.”

McIlroy acknowledged that the ongoing battle of words between PGA Tour loyalists and the LIV rebels had taken its toll.

He had led the charge against Greg Norman’s PIF-backed breakaway circuit only to find himself feeling “a sacrificial lamb” when PGA Tour leadership struck a deal to bring the Saudis on and onto the board by settling their dispute.

“I have done enough of the talking over the last 12 or 18 months,” he said. “I am not saying that other people should sort of fill my place, I think for me we are all golfers and we are here to do a job which is to try and play the best golf we possibly can.

“I did thrive a little bit in that environment last year but at this point I just fatigued of it and I just want to get back to being a golfer and I made that decision recently, maybe over the past three or four months, and it has definitely helped focus on things that are important and the things that make me happy.”

The moment has come, it seems, for McIlroy to indulge in a little, long-awaited “me time”.

“I can’t think about those 155 players, I just got to focus on myself and if I can focus on myself and play the golf that I know I am capable of I know I will have a good chance to win.

I am very confident with where my game is, I have sort of proven that over the last few weeks, so the more I can focus on myself and try to shut out that outside noise, that’s the best thing for me to do.”

Conditions here on the Wirral at this classic links on the peninsula that sits between the Dee Estuary and the River Mersey should suit him. R&A CEO Martin Slumbers described Royal Liverpool as “a bit greener than I would like” as he looked forward to “the largest galleries we've ever enjoyed outside of the 150th Open at St Andrews last year with 260,000 fans coming this week”.

Read More Shane Lowry ready to challenge Rory McIlroy for the Open's Claret jug

They could be in a for a treat, particularly if they follow McIlroy’s threeball with world number three and Masters champion Jon Rahm and England’s Justin Rose, out at 2:59pm today. Slumbers certainly thinks so, despite his regret at not seeing a bone-dry, hardpan course.

“Every time I get excited about a nice brown golf course, Mother Nature comes in. The logo that's on the grandstands is ‘Forged by Nature’, and that's what it is. I think one of the beauties of The Open Championship… we don't fight nature. We just let nature happened. It's rained and it's now green.

“But on the other side of it, the rough has come up. When it was brown the rough had burnt out and it was a different golf course. It was going to be a different golf course.

“We just let it evolve. We're going to have two or three, hopefully, dry days. It's draining quite fast. My worry is now what the forecast is for Saturday and Sunday, which there's some uncertainty about which way it will go.

"But it's going to be wet or it's going to be very wet. We'll see.”