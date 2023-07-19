Power hoping to harness the Hoylake feel-good factor 

Seamus Power will channel the feel-good factor for Irish golfers in the Open Championship when he tees it up for Thursday’s opening round at Royal Liverpool.

The double PGA Tour winner from West Waterford will hope to defy a hip problem that caused his withdrawal from last week’s Scottish Open when he gets his first round underway in the company of Padraig Harrington and LIV golfer Talor Gooch at 9:14am.

Harrington’s back-to-back victories in the championship in 2007 and 2008 reignited the Irish love affair with the oldest major, his maiden victory at Carnoustie bridging a 60-year gap to Fred Daly’s breakthrough victory at Royal Liverpool in 1947.

Joe Carr won the first of his three Amateur Championships here at Hoylake in 1953 and it is no wonder the Irish find this year’s venue a happy hunting ground given Rory McIlroy won his Open title here on its last visit in 2014.

Power, 36, joins an Irish contingent of four Open champions on the Wirral links this week, with McIlroy, Harrington, 2011 winner Darren Clarke and 2019 victor Shane Lowry, and he views his familiarity with their successes as a motivating factor.

“I think it does because, for me, when someone like Phil Mickelson wins, I know him but I don’t relate to him,” Power said. “But when I see someone like Shane, obviously Shane has an unbelievable career but I’ve known him a long time, and so it's easier for me to relate. And I've played practice rounds with him and all of a sudden I've seen, like, you feel you kind of match up and I'll be like, ‘oh, I can do this too’.

“So I do think it makes a difference, I’ve seen it over the years. Confidence and belief goes a long way in this game, you know, just a little shot here and there and all of a sudden, seeing that happen, you can picture yourself.

“I think that's probably it, when you see someone you know do it, you can kind of picture yourself being in the situation a little bit more. And I think that's what leads to it but we’ll see.”

Power recalled watching Harrington’s win at Carnoustie, when he edged out Sergio Garcia in a play-off to claim the first of his three major victories having almost lost his chance with a double bogey at the 72nd hole.

“I was watching it, yeah. The way it happened was unbelievable. I’ve never said this to him but it was one of those, I mean, it was almost like a (Jean) van de Velde that turned into a remarkable moment," Power said.

“That up and down was something else and I’ll never forget Garcia’s putt. They had the perfect camera view and you didn’t think he could miss halfway out and then... ut it was unbelievable and I remember watching it.

“And then the next year, that shot into 17 at Birkdale. Wasn’t it that year he didn’t play a practise round?

“That was just the start of a remarkable run, then Clarke a couple of years later, then Rory, and then Shane obviously. It's been a remarkable run for the Irish in The Open so hopefully we can get our name on there.”

Power has some Hoylake history of his own having played here at the British Boys in 2003 and his return has rekindled some happy memories.

“I really like it. It was funny. I played British Boys. It's been 20 years, but I remember thinking it was a fantastic course and seeing it again Monday, kind of just reminded me why. I think it suits me like I feel very comfortable the last few days," he added.

“It's designed very well. You're standing on tees and it gives you enough visual to know where you're trying to hit it without making it easy. It's just, it's very well designed, very clever.

“You’ve got to make some decisions and sometimes you got to kind of have to fight the urge to try and hit driver and stuff like that. So I think it's going to be a good test for guys and guys will get frustrated to hit some of those bunkers and, who knows what's going to happen then? So I think it does certainly suit but I'll see soon.”\