All eyes on 'Little Eye'- The 17th hole that will decide the Open Championship

If there is one hole at this week’s 151st Open Championship that has grabbed the attention and generated the most conversation it is the par-three 17th.

Just 136 yards long, “Little Eye” certainly catches the eye, with its elevated infinity green framed only by the hilly Welsh coast beyond the Dee Estuary that laps Royal Liverpool’s shores.

The 17th has undergone a remarkable transformation for the 2023 Open. What was once a 459-yard par-four is now a short hole that Royal Liverpool head pro John Heggarty promises is “sure to provide drama this week”, with its green flanked by a “sea of bunkers and huge fall-off areas to all sides”.

“Clearly a massive change,” Padraig Harrington said of “Little Eye” yesterday. “It’ll be very interesting when you get into the tournament. It might turn into an easy hole if the green gets soft.

"I played here four weeks ago and the green was firm. If it stays soft it mightn’t be a brute but if there are 25 mph winds on Sunday and the green is firmed up, it could be exceptionally difficult. Seventeen could be a pivotal hole.

“Put it like this, I know it sounds strange, and it’s not quite true….I prefer to play 17 one shot behind than one ahead. It’s a hole you could easily make up two shots on.

"You could make birdie to a bogey or even worse. In real life, I’d prefer to be one ahead but I’m just saying that. It’s a better hole for the chaser than for the leader.”

This week’s defending champion Cam Smith played the hole into strong winds when he practised on Sunday.

“Yeah, it's a tough hole,” the Australian said. “We played it and it was straight into the wind, 30 or 40 miles an hour, and it was not a tee shot that you want to have.

“I think I hit 7-iron in there (on Sunday). I don't know if we're going to hit 7-iron again, but yeah, there's not much room for error up there, and I think it'll be a really exciting finish to an Open Championship for sure. I think it's a great hole.”

Yet Rory McIlroy fears the consequences of a windy day during the championship at the penultimate hole but he joined the consensus in believing that “Little Eye” could prove pivotal to the destination of the Claret Jug come Sunday.

“I think these little par threes, whether they’re at the start of a round or at the end, you look at like the Players Championship and the 17th at Sawgrass, that always creates some drama. So I think the 17th this week will create that.

“Hopefully the breeze isn’t too strong because if it does get strong I think that 17th green could get a little dicey, you’re probably making a two or a five or a six.

“At the end of the week it could all come down to that hole and whether people hit the right shot or not but I haven’t played it yet so I’m looking forward to getting out there and seeing it.”