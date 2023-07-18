Alex Maguire keeping good company ahead of major debut

Winning the St Andrews Links Trophy helped Laytown & Bettystown amateur Alex Maguire book his place in the 151st Open Championship but there was an unexpected bonus awaiting the Irish international when he arrived at Royal Liverpool on Sunday.

Qualifying for the oldest major championship was a dream come true for the 22-year-old, who earned his ticket to Hoylake by topping the R&A’s Open Amateur Series standings thanks to that victory at the Home of Golf last month, his East Of Ireland success and reaching the Amateur Championship quarter-finals at Lancashire’s Hillside in quick succession on his return home from Florida Atlantic University.

Maguire, from Meath, had purposely travelled straight from the European Amateur Team Championships in Belgium, where he had helped the Irish Men’s team to a bronze medal on Saturday, to Merseyside in order to “get the shock value” of arriving at his major championship debut out of his system. It was a wise move, as he recalled on Monday.

"I got here last night, me and my caddie (Jack McDonnell) and we saw (the names of) Rob MacIntyre and Matsuyama and there was no locker for Maguire but I knew it must be around here somewhere but couldn't find it," Maguire said.

"One of the attendees came over and said there was a special place over in the corner and I assumed amateurs will probably be around by the toilets or something and I walk over into the Champions’ locker room.

"I look over in the corner and it's Shane Lowry, Alex Maguire, Rory McIlroy, so I'm in the middle of those two. So what company to have! They put all the amateurs and people who won something into the Champions’ locker room.

“I couldn't stop smiling it was incredible to find that I was in-between those two boys. I thought they put me there on purpose but then I went through the list... it's alphabetical! Anyone who has won something there are four or five of us in there and it's a nice place to be."

Maguire continued: "That's why I came here yesterday, to get the shock value out of the way so I'm not a deer in the headlights today. So I got all the stuff I needed to get done yesterday like the locker, today is all about preparation.

He had been a spectator at last year’s 150th Open, sleeping in tent on a campsite for the historic championship at St Andrews. Monday he was playing an Open layout and preparing for a week inside the ropes.

"I'll play 18 today and nine the next day, I would rather go to bed knowing the course and sort of chill out before the tournament rather than play 18 on the Wednesday and maybe too much. Preparation is going well so far."