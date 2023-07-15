Schauffele surges into Scottish Open contention 

Defending champion Xander Schauffele surged into contention in the third round of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Schauffele was nine shots off the lead after an opening 70 at the Renaissance Club, but added a second round of 66 to make the cut with two shots to spare.

And the Olympic champion carried on where he left off on Saturday, carding five birdies in his first seven holes to get within a shot of halfway leader Rory McIlroy.

Tee times had been brought forward several hours and a two-tee start was in operation due to thunderstorms being forecast for later in the day.

Schauffele's challenge suffered a blow when he started the front nine with a bogey at the first, just a few minutes before McIlroy birdied the same hole.

Another birdie on the third took McIlroy to 12 under par and two shots ahead of playing partner Tom Kim, with Tommy Fleetwood, Ben An, Sam Burns and Brian Harman a shot further back.

Fleetwood had covered the back nine in 31 before making his sixth birdie of the day on the third.

Kim closed the gap with a birdie on the par-three sixth, only for McIlroy to respond in kind on the next to restore his two-shot lead.

American Eric Cole looked on course to set the early target, four birdies in a row from the third taking him alongside Kim on 11 under with two holes remaining.

Cole dropped his only shot of the day on the eighth and had to settle for a 64, leaving Fleetwood to birdie two of his last three holes for a 63.

That set the target at 11 under, although McIlroy's birdie on the par-five 10th - following a long wait while Sam Burns received a ruling in the group ahead - took him to 14 under.

"I'm very happy," Fleetwood said. "Those last three holes are tough so it was great to get on the right side of those and finish strong.

"I'm excited about being somewhere near contention and have a chance tomorrow. I'd like the leaders to not get too far away and we'll see what the conditions bring."