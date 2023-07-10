Maguire found US Women's Open at Pebble Beach 'a really tough test'

Leona Maguire couldn’t mount a Sunday charge at Pebble Beach and ultimately faded to a tied-31st result with a 77 to finish at 7-over par in the U.S. Women’s Open.
Maguire went into the weekend as one of the contenders under par but couldn’t maintain the fairways-and-greens standard of her first two rounds as the oceanside course firmed up in the California sun.
“Felt like I played some really good golf, hit some really nice shots,” Maguire said. “Overall it was a really tough test, and for the most part I played pretty well.” Maguire’s start on Sunday was similar to her final round two weeks ago when she couldn’t close out a 54-hole lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol. This time she was the chaser from nine shots behind to start the day and needed to take advantage of the scoring opportunities Pebble Beach presents in the first seven holes before the course turns more unyielding.
Maguire couldn’t get untracked, making nine consecutive pars going out. Then she struggled on the difficult back side, making four bogeys and a double against a lone birdie on 14 to come home in 41. With a bogey-bogey finish she marked a 77 and finished outside the top 30 after being as high as third before the weekend and still in fifth place on Saturday.
“I mean, it's a U.S. Open. You're always trying to fight until the very end. I don't think you're thinking in terms like (it getting away from you).” Maguire immediately left Pebble Beach and headed to the airport to fly to London for this week’s Aramco Series event on the Ladies European Tour. Her next two major opportunities are in France at the Amundi Evian Championship 27-30 July and the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath in England 10-13 August.