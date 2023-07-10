Maguire found US Women's Open at Pebble Beach 'a really tough test'

Leona Maguire couldn’t mount a Sunday charge at Pebble Beach and ultimately faded to a tied-31st result with a 77 to finish at 7-over par in the U.S. Women’s Open.

Maguire went into the weekend as one of the contenders under par but couldn’t maintain the fairways-and-greens standard of her first two rounds as the oceanside course firmed up in the California sun.